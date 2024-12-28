Buffalo Bills RB has chance at major franchise record
The Buffalo Bills have a lot to play for heading into the final two weeks of the 2024 NFL season. While they can no longer win the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture, they're still fighting for No. 2.
One win in their final two games would secure that position for them in the playoffs.
James Cook, the Bills' rising star running back, is also chasing something over the next two games. He's looking to break a major franchise record.
Heading into this week's game against the New York Jets, Cook is just one rushing touchdown shy of tying Josh Allen's 15-touchdown mark that is second-best in franchise history. With two rushing touchdowns, he would tie the all-time record of 16 in a season currently held by O.J. Simpson.
Needless to say, that's just a testament to how good Cook has been throughout the year.
During the 2024 season thus far, Cook has racked up 182 carries for 928 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has caught 32 passes for 258 yards and two more touchdowns.
At just 25 years old, Cook is starting to become an elite back. He has taken a lot of pressure off of Allen and the passing game. Buffalo will need a lot more of that ground production.
Looking ahead to this week's game, the Jets have a defense that could be exposed. The Bills are also coming off of an offensive performance that they were not happy with last week.
There is good reason to believe that the Buffalo offense could be primed to explode against New York.
Cook could very well end up scoring two touchdowns this week. If he can do that, he would have a chance to make franchise history with just one score in Week 18.
Hopefully, he will be able to make history this season. Cook has put in a lot of hard work and seeing him get rewarded with the franchise record would put the cherry on top of what has been an amazing third season from him.
