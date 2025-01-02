Bills Central

Two Bills named as starters on AFC Pro Bowl Roster

The 2025 Pro Bowl rosters have been released, and two Bills were named as starters on offense.

Nico Salimbene

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) follows a block by Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) on this first down run.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) follows a block by Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) on this first down run. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were just released, and Bills QB Josh Allen and LT Dion Dawkins each were given the prestigious title as starters.

This will be Josh Allen's third time being selected, with his previous selections coming in 2020 and 2022. As for Dawkins, this will be his fourth consecutive season receiving that honor.

Per the Bills' PR Department, Josh Allen now joins Jack Kemp (6) and Jim Kelly (5) as the only Buffalo Bills quarterbacks to earn at least three Pro Bowl selections. Dion Dawkins is now the first Bills offensive lineman since G Ruben Brown (8) to earn at least four selections.

Through 16 games this season Josh Allen passed for 3,731 yards, good for 10th in the league. His passer rating of 101.7 ranked seventh among quarterbacks, and he threw a career low 6 interceptions. The Bills superstar also added an additional 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. This also marks the fifth consecutive season in which Allen accounted for at least 40 touchdowns, a statistic that no other quarterback has ever accomplished.

josh allen runnin
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of the pocket in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Dion Dawkins continues to be an anchor on the offensive line, with his unit allowing only 14 sacks on Josh Allen -- good for the least in the league among quarterbacks that have played in all 16 games this season. Dawkins himself has allowed only three sacks on Allen, per PFF. This Bills offensive line also blocked for RB James Cook, who leads the league in rushing touchdowns at 15.

Dion spiking the footbal
Dec 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) celebrates touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Eight other Bills players were listed as alternates, including RB James Cook and C Connor McGovern as first alternates. S Damar Hamlin was named as a third alternate, and LB Terrel Bernard was named a fourth alternate. FB Reggie Gilliam, DT Ed Oliver, T Spencer Brown, and TE Dalton Kincaid were each named to the fifth alternate team.

