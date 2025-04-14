Proposed Bills trade gives Josh Allen established $60 million wide receiver
As the Buffalo Bills prepare to make another run at the Super Bowl in 2025, the team needs to add an established veteran wide receiver to shore up the group.
Khalil Shakir has established himself as a reliable weapon, but the jury is still out on Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer, who is set to replace Amari Cooper, is not a true No. 1 target but rather a depth piece.
In a recent article naming possible landing spots for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton if he's traded this offseason, Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports listed the Bills among potential suitors.
"Meanwhile, the Bills are in the same spot, too, after losing Mack Hollins to the New England Patriots," he wrote. "The team has yet to have conversations to bring back Amari Cooper, so they may trade for a new wide receiver this offseason as their main WR1. Sutton might find his footing and achieve excellent results with one of the greatest arms in the league of Josh Allen."
Sutton, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $60 million contract, has been the subject of trade rumors since last year as he seeks a new contract from Denver. Sutton recently revealed that things are moving in the right direction on that front.
“My team has had a really good conversation with the guys up there in the front office, and I think it’s working in the right direction,” Sutton told Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. "Ultimately, you just want to know you’re working in the right direction. I think they see and have seen what I’ve brought to the team. I’m open and optimistic about the fact that I’ll be able to be here for the rest of my career.”
Sutton is a two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver who has proven to be a threat at all three levels of the field and a strong red-zone target. Sutton is coming off a season in which he tallied 1,081 receiving yards and eight scores, both of which were the second-higest totals of his career.
Adding Sutton would give Allen a solid No. 1 target to throw to and an impressive trio when you include Coleman and Shakir. Further, adding him would push Joshua Palmer to the No. 4 role he's best suited for.
There are a few problems with this trade scenario, however. For starters, the Bills only have $5.2 million in cap space and aren't in a great financial position in the next few years, so adding Sutton's contract now and giving him an extension doesn't seem feasible.
On top of that, with things seemingly headed in the right direction when it comes to contract talks, Sutton looks like he's going to stay in Denver. The Broncos likely aren't keen on trading him, anyway, as the team needs all the weapons it can get for quarterback Bo Nix.
