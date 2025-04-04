Former NFL QB shades Bills’ RB James Cook amid contract dispute
Chris Simms just sent a proverbial stray bullet James Cook’s way.
The former NFL quarterback, and son of Super Bowl champion Phil Simms, was discussing the 2025 NFL Draft’s running back class on an episode of his ‘Chris Simms Unbuttoned’ podcast this week, and he made reference to the Buffalo Bills' running back during the conversation.
One of the names he highlighted was Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson, as the national champion back was listed as his No. 5 player at the position this year. Simms’ co-host, Ahmed Fareed, pointed out that NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted how strong of a pass blocker Henderson is.
While Simms was discussing how that aspect of an RB’s game can be overblown, he sent a subtle shot at Cook and how that is looked at as a deficiency of his game.
“I don’t go too critical about that type of stuff too, because a lot of the times it’s like will and want to,” Simms said. “You start to realize, in the NFL, you don’t get to be on the field with Josh Allen if you don’t block on third downs.”
Simms was absolutely right with his comparison here. And it’s been a point of conversation with Cook as his contract dispute with the Bills continues to devolve.
There’s no denying what Cook can do with the ball in his hands. He’s made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, posted a 4.9 yards per carry average over his first three seasons, and he’s coming off a 2024 season where he generated 21 explosive runs (carries that went for 10+ yards).
At the same time, though, he has also posted a 43 percent snap rate throughout his time in Buffalo. Part of that is due to his struggles as a pass blocker, leading Ty Johnson (29 percent snap rate) and Ray Davis (24 percent snap rate) to steal snaps from him last season.
Again, there’s no denying how dynamic Cook is with the ball in his hands. But considering his reputation as a pass blocker and the Bills’ ability to bring in backs like Johnson and Davis to fill that void for him, it makes sense why Buffalo appears hesitant to have the former Georgia standout reset the RB market with a new deal.
