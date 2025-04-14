GM Brandon Beane's history hints what will happen with Bills and RB James Cook
The running back position has been the one area on offense where the Buffalo Bills have experienced routine turnover over the course of Brandon Beane's tenure as general manager.
Lesean McCoy didn't last past 2018. Chris Ivory (2018), Frank Gore (2019), Matt Breida (2021) and Duke Johnson (2022) were all one-year propositions.
The Bills drafted Devin Singletary at No. 74 overall in 2019 followed by Zack Moss at No. 86 overall in 2020. Neither man remained with Buffalo past their first contract. That can reasonably be interpreted as a bad sign for current starter James Cook, who seeks a contract extension worth $15+ million annually.
With Singletary heading into the final season of his rookie contract in 2022, the Bills seemingly made their decision on his future by drafting Cook with a second-round pick that spring. Buffalo let Singletary walk after the season and Cook emerged as RB1 in 2023.
As contract negotiations with Cook are currently on the shelf, one has to think that Beane is heavily considering repeating that strategy from 2022. Buffalo has three Top 62 selections and two fourth-rounders in a draft that is supposedly deep at the RB position.
RELATED: Bills urged to pay RB James Cook with 'Super Bowl window' open
The Bills could opt to draft a Dylan Sampson or Trevor Etienne and groom the rookie as Cook plays out his contract in 2025. History suggests that Beane will go in that direction. Meanwhile, there's no history to suggest he's willing to give a second contract to a running back.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —