GM Brandon Beane's history hints what will happen with Bills and RB James Cook

The Buffalo Bills may repeat their 2022 playbook when it comes to the running back position in the NFL Draft.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) attempts to break a tackle by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) attempts to break a tackle by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The running back position has been the one area on offense where the Buffalo Bills have experienced routine turnover over the course of Brandon Beane's tenure as general manager.

Lesean McCoy didn't last past 2018. Chris Ivory (2018), Frank Gore (2019), Matt Breida (2021) and Duke Johnson (2022) were all one-year propositions.

The Bills drafted Devin Singletary at No. 74 overall in 2019 followed by Zack Moss at No. 86 overall in 2020. Neither man remained with Buffalo past their first contract. That can reasonably be interpreted as a bad sign for current starter James Cook, who seeks a contract extension worth $15+ million annually.

With Singletary heading into the final season of his rookie contract in 2022, the Bills seemingly made their decision on his future by drafting Cook with a second-round pick that spring. Buffalo let Singletary walk after the season and Cook emerged as RB1 in 2023.

Devin Singletary with Bills
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

As contract negotiations with Cook are currently on the shelf, one has to think that Beane is heavily considering repeating that strategy from 2022. Buffalo has three Top 62 selections and two fourth-rounders in a draft that is supposedly deep at the RB position.

The Bills could opt to draft a Dylan Sampson or Trevor Etienne and groom the rookie as Cook plays out his contract in 2025. History suggests that Beane will go in that direction. Meanwhile, there's no history to suggest he's willing to give a second contract to a running back.

James Cook carries
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook gets the handoff during first half action during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

