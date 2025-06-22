Rasul Douglas could end free agency stint by signing with Bills' AFC rival
Former Buffalo Bills' cornerback Rasul Douglas remains available in free agency and one analyst believes he could land with a team that could be one of the Bills' biggest competitors in the AFC.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed landing spots for some of the top available cornerbacks, and for Douglas he listed the Cincinnati Bengals as a possible landing spot.
"Douglas would be a solid fit for the Cincinnati Bengals, who could pair him with Cam Taylor-Britt to create a physical and formidable duo on the outside," Knox said. "Cincinnati ranked 21st in passing yards allowed last season and did nothing to improve its cornerback room in free agency or the draft."
As Knox points out, the Bengals had a rough time defending the pass in 2024, and their defense was the biggest culprit in Cincinnati falling short of the playoffs.
The Bengals haven't really done anything to improve their group of cornerbacks in 2025, leaving a suspect Cam Taylor-Britt to start alongside DJ Turner and Dax Hill, both of whom saw their 2025 campaigns end early due to injury.
It's very clear that the Bengals could use reinforcements for a season in which they have Super Bowl aspirations.
The former Bills defender was a revelation for Buffalo in 2023, but he came crashing down to earth in 2024, giving up a completion rate of 72.9 percent and a passer rating of 122 when targeted.
Those numbers were outliers for his career, though, and it's fair to give Douglas the benefit of the doubt that he'll be better in 2025.
Adding Douglas would give the Bengals another option just in case their current ones don't pan out. Furthermore, Douglas' experience would be hugely beneficial to Cincy's young cornerbacks room and defense as a whole.
At this late stage in free agency, Douglas should come cheap on a one-year deal, which makes Cincinnati signing him even more of a no-brainer.
