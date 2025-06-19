Realism for Bills' QB Josh Allen coming to gaming world
A new NFL season means a new Madden NFL is getting ready to drop in the eletronic gaming world.
The legendary EA Sports game is on the horizon again with the latest installment, Madden NFL 26, releasing to the masses on August 14. Before the game's official release, new gameplay has been circulating on social media.
And from what several folks in the gaming community are sharing, the game looks like it's a needed step up from years past, specifically for quarterbacks, with the game's new QB DNA system.
Although Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen, Madden NFL 24's cover boy, has been in the game over the years, this may be EA Sports' most accurate depiction of him on the field and his unique "backyard" style of play.
"The team is reimagining quarterback play with new QB DNA," said former NFL QB and current Madden content creator Kurt Benkert in a deep dive trailer about the game. "Adding new levels of detail, quality, and variety to the most iconic position in sports."
This system, as well as several others added into the game, rely on 10 years of AI-backed data to hone in on QBs' signature throwing styles and passing animations. So while Caleb Williams has the ability to throw jump passes like he does in real life, Allen is able to keep has fastball intact while throwing on the run like he has in his career.
Being the QB1 in Buffalo can call for Allen to perform in interesting weather in real life. And while Madden has always allowed for you to toggle weather, the new dynamic football weather feature takes it to another level.
"The new football weather in Madden 26 will affect gameplay and your gameplan," Benkert said. "Extreme conditions, like heavy snow, fog, rain, and wind, will impact visibility, player movement, stamina, and ball security."
Knowing how the weather can get in Western New York, Allen and his Bills were used as an example for just how impacted play can be now in the game due to weather.
There's no word yet on what Allen's overall Madden rating will be in the ensuing game. But considering he's coming off his first MVP win, it may be the highest he's seen yet.
