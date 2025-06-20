Bills' RB James Cook misses NFL Top 100 cut, here's why
James Cook has been the talk among the media and fans this offseason.
The Buffalo Bills extended three of their players from the 2022 draft class, which included Christian Benford, Terrel Bernard, and Khalil Shakir. They also extended 2021 first-rounder Greg Rousseau, but left Cook to continue wondering if he'll get the extension he is demanding.
Cook wants $15 to $20 million annually on his next deal, but the Bills are reluctant to honor his request. CBS Sports NFL writer Pete Prisco recently made an appearance on One Bills Live where he discussed his Top 100 player ranking and why Cook wasn't on the list. He went a little further and offered his opinion on a possible extension.
"Yeah, he was considered. I mean, look, guys at the bottom, I move guys around all the time, and he was considered there. I probably considered him as strongly as the Bills considered giving him a contract extension," said Prisco when asked if Cook was considered in his Top 100.
There were eight running backs that Prisco included in his Top 100, but Cook's absence on the list is interesting, given that he is demanding to be paid as one of the top two or three backs in the league.
"I mean, I love what the kid does, don't get me wrong. I think he's a terrific back. I'm a little partial against backs, as you guys know in my history. I think for the most part, you draft them, you run them, and get another one," said Prisco.
Prisco added, "I think he was close to being on the list, and I like what he did last year. He scored a bunch of touchdowns, and did a lot of great things, but just, at the end, just moved him back down, and he wasn't on the list."
Will Cook get the deal he's looking for from the Bills, or will he play out the final year of his rookie deal and hit the free agent market in 2026? Cook doesn't have any leverage in this situation and will probably be on a new team following the 2025 season. Time will tell, maybe he has a change of heart and decides playing in Buffalo is the best option for his career.
