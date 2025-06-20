Does signing once-rumored Bills' free-agent target give Ravens advantage in AFC race?
Although the Kansas City Chiefs have been the bugaboo, the Buffalo Bills also must likely get past the Baltimore Ravens in order to reach Super Bowl LX.
While the Bills may not have a world class receiving corps, the Ravens don't exactly have Deion Sanders and Rod Woodson at cornerback these days, either. With quarterback Josh Allen at the controls, Buffalo may be able to exploit the Ravens' pass coverage and Baltimore brass is seemingly aware of the vulnerability.
The Ravens signed veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was released by the Green Bay Packers, to a one-year contract reportedly worth $4 million with an additional $2 million in incentives.
Prior to his availability on the free-agent market, the Bills reportedly had serious interest in potentially trading for Alexander to beef up the cornerback position. Instead, Buffalo opted to bring back former draft picks Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson before drafting Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 overall.
Interestingly enough, White finished the 2024 season with the Ravens, but the two sides parted ways shortly thereafter. At this stage of their careers, White and Alexander are arguably comparable players, but the former makes more sense for the Bills due to his history with the club.
Meanwhile, the Ravens let Brandon Stephens walk to the New York Jets in free agency, and they'll likely start Alexander opposite the rather pedestrian Nate Wiggins. The 28-year-old Alexander has missed 20 regular season games over the past two seasons due to injury. He has permitted more than 8.0 yards per target and allowed five touchdowns on his watch over that 14-game sample.
With Alexander's perceived struggles in man coverage, the Ravens' addition likely makes them no better than the team that lost to the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round this past January.
