Bills Central

Does signing once-rumored Bills' free-agent target give Ravens advantage in AFC race?

The Buffalo Bills edged the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Playoffs last year, but is the latter's latest move a difference-maker?

Ralph Ventre

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) can’t haul in a touchdown reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) can’t haul in a touchdown reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Although the Kansas City Chiefs have been the bugaboo, the Buffalo Bills also must likely get past the Baltimore Ravens in order to reach Super Bowl LX.

While the Bills may not have a world class receiving corps, the Ravens don't exactly have Deion Sanders and Rod Woodson at cornerback these days, either. With quarterback Josh Allen at the controls, Buffalo may be able to exploit the Ravens' pass coverage and Baltimore brass is seemingly aware of the vulnerability.

The Ravens signed veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was released by the Green Bay Packers, to a one-year contract reportedly worth $4 million with an additional $2 million in incentives.

Prior to his availability on the free-agent market, the Bills reportedly had serious interest in potentially trading for Alexander to beef up the cornerback position. Instead, Buffalo opted to bring back former draft picks Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson before drafting Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 overall.

TRENDING: Bills' second-year DE tabs 3 breakout candidates from 'talented' 2024 draft class

Interestingly enough, White finished the 2024 season with the Ravens, but the two sides parted ways shortly thereafter. At this stage of their careers, White and Alexander are arguably comparable players, but the former makes more sense for the Bills due to his history with the club.

Tre'Davious White (25) breaks up a pass
Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tre'Davious White (25) breaks up a pass in the end-zone intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Ravens let Brandon Stephens walk to the New York Jets in free agency, and they'll likely start Alexander opposite the rather pedestrian Nate Wiggins. The 28-year-old Alexander has missed 20 regular season games over the past two seasons due to injury. He has permitted more than 8.0 yards per target and allowed five touchdowns on his watch over that 14-game sample.

RELATED: NFL tabs Bills for Week 1 showcase game in Orchard Park playoff rematch

With Alexander's perceived struggles in man coverage, the Ravens' addition likely makes them no better than the team that lost to the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round this past January.

Khalil Shakir RA
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News