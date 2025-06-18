Josh Allen hints Bills' second-year 'stud' WR will show 'why I wanted him'
The initial expectations may have been a bit unrealistic, but the Buffalo Bills' top 2024 draft pick showed promising flashes early on during his rookie season.
Stepping onto a Super Bowl-ready roster, wide receiver Keon Coleman was looked at to help fill a void left by the departures of starters Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
While Buffalo's balanced attack, with MVP Josh Allen at the controls, wound up as the NFL's second-ranked scoring offense, Coleman's stock was seemingly trending in the wrong direction down the season's stretch.
The 6-foot-4 Coleman gained 417 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns over his first nine games before suffering a wrist injury during the final possession of a Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. He returned to the lineup after missing five weeks, but his performance never returned to his pre-injury level.
In his four regular season appearances after returning, Coleman secured only 7 of 21 receiving targets. During the playoffs, he was practically invisible. Over three postseason games, he totaled 22 receiving yards on 8 targets.
TRENDING: Keon Coleman goes off, dominates Damar Hamlin celebrity basketball game
Meanwhile, Bills' brass instructed Coleman to add body mass aim an attempt to become more durable over the offseason. According to Allen, the promising young pass-catcher is noticeably focused and improved.
"All I can say is he is 100% taking this seriously. He's bigger right now. He's faster. He's stronger. He understands the playbook better," said Allen in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated as part of a campaign to promote Natrol.
Coleman and Allen had the opportunity to improve their rapport during the team's three-day minicamp last week in Orchard Park.
"I think we're talking more, we're still conversing about how we can be better, where certain balls will be thrown. But again, he's a stud, and I've said this for a long time. That's why I wanted him," said Allen.
RELATED: 'Freak show' Josh Allen has 'become the guy' atop NFL's greatest QB debate
When the Bills used the No. 33 overall draft pick on Coleman in 2024, Allen was reportedly giddy. Coleman, a former Division I basketball player, was known for his ability to get downfield and win contested catches.
"His body control is up there with anybody that I’ve ever played with. He's a very hungry kid, and I think that going out there and playing the way I do, I think it'll be a very good year for him. The more that we can make sure that we're on the same page and talking is going to help our relationship on and off the field grow," said Allen.
Coleman averaged an impressive 19.2 yards per reception as a rookie, and 22 of his 29 catches resulted in first downs. Now, it's about remaining available and increasing his 50.9 percent reception rate.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —