Bills' free-agent CB remains unsigned after reportedly rejecting Dolphins' offer
Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas did it. More recently, former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer did, too.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas, however, appears hesitant to follow that same path post-Buffalo Bills' tenure. The former Bills' starting cornerback reportedly rejected a contract offer from the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.
According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, as of earlier this month, "The Dolphins have maintained contact with Bills free agent cornerback Rasul Douglas, who rejected a Miami offer in May. He remains a possibility."
The Dolphins have a hole to fill at starting cornerback in the aftermath of a messy Jalen Ramsey divorce. The two sides have agreed to find a trade partner, but Miami would be smart to pick up an insurance policy, like Douglas, in the meantime.
While his Bills' tenure has presumably ended, Douglas is one of the top options remaining on the free-agent market. He's started games for four different NFL teams during his career and has proven adequate playing in zone coverage schemes.
Douglas, a 2017 third-round draft pick, initially came to the Bills through a mid-season trade with the Green Bay Packers in 2023. He excelled over his first nine games with Buffalo, accounting for four interceptions, four pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack.
The 2024 season wasn't nearly as fruitful for Douglas, who failed to make an interception in 15 starts. He also permitted a 72.9 completion percent on targeted passes after limiting opponents to a 51.3 percent clip the second half of last season.
In late March, Douglas was quick to congratulate Bills' CB1 Christian Benford on receiving a four-year contract extension. Douglas's name was subsequently mentioned at Benford's official press conference, and the former reacted to the clip on social media by expressing a desire to return to Buffalo.
The Bills, however, opted to go in a different direction. Buffalo signed former starters Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson to prove-it deals along with drafting Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 overall.
Although they didn't reach a new contractual agreement, Douglas appears to hold no hard feelings against the Bills.
As for a potential reunion with the Packers, that possibility appears out of consideration. When an X user suggested that Douglas should sign another contract with Green Bay, the player respectfully responded by saying "Don’t think that will happen buddy."
So, maybe, Douglas winds up in Miami at some point afterall, but it's still satisfying for Bills Mafia to see one of its own deny the hated Dolphins, even if only initially.
