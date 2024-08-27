Report: Bills release Olympic gold medalist wrestler as part of roster cutdown
Gable Steveson’s path to the NFL has hit a momentary speed bump.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that the Buffalo Bills have released the defensive tackle as they trim their roster down to 53 players ahead of August 27’s 4:00 p.m. deadline. Steveson, who won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Games, was always a long shot to make the roster given the fact that he’s never played organized football at any level; in fact, his May tryout at One Bills Drive was the first time in his life that he had ever laced up a pair of cleats.
That said, his time in Orchard Park may not be over. Buffalo (more than likely) never expected to keep Steveson on its 53-man unit this fall; it instead hopes to develop his obvious strength and athleticism along quietly for a year or two on the practice squad. Bills head coach Sean McDermott has long been outspoken in his adoration of amateur wrestling and his belief that there’s a natural crossover between the mental and physical attributes necessary for success in both wrestling and football; if Steveson clears waivers, he’ll be back on the practice squad.
Despite his lack of experience, Steveson didn’t look out of place as a pass-rusher throughout the preseason, totaling four pressures in three appearances, per PFF. The undersized interior defender expectedly looked a bit rough against the run, but this is to be expected from a player who is only a few months into their football journey. The 24-year-old may have a future in football despite his reported omission from the Bills’ initial 53-man roster, and Buffalo likely hopes that future is in Western New York.
