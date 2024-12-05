Rich Eisen's updated take on the 2024 Buffalo Bills "My bad"
If we made a list of every fan and national media talking head that declared in the offseason that the Bills Super Bowl window was closed, and crowned either the Jets or Dolphins division champs, it could stretch around the world. People were enamored with Aaron Rodgers returning from his season-long injury and the Dolphins reloading with Tua. It seemed that the Bills only subtracted, losing 'essential' players Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde (update...or did they), and Jordan Poyer. Buffalo also significantly modified their offensive line letting longtime starting center Mitch Morse leave. Many, including a significant number of Bills fans, had assumed 2024 was a rebuilding year.
This list included Rich Eisen...who now has back tracked on his AFC East preseason predictions.
Buffalo dominated the 49ers on Sunday Night, putting up 35 points in a snowstorm. Josh Allen delivered another MVP moment when he took a lateral from Amari Cooper and looked like Superman soaring to the endzone pylon for six.
This Bills team seems to be on a path of destiny but there is still more work to be done. Yes, the Bills have looked like the best team in the AFC, but let's talk when postseason play begins. The Bills have five games remaining in the regular season, and will still need to show they can deliver in the postseason and (like almost every NFL team) get past the Chiefs.
Buffalo is 10 - 2 for the first time since 1991 and on a roll that we haven't seen since the early 1990s.
Josh Allen is currently considered the front-runner for the league's MVP award, Matt Milano is back on the field and the rest of the team is starting to get healthy. Oh, and the most recent news is that Micah Hyde is back with the team as well.
The Bills locked up the division title after Week 13, secured a playoff spot, and have a terrific opportunity to go into the playoffs as the AFC's top seed, earning the coveted postseason bye week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —