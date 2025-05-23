Former third-round LB tabbed as Bills' ‘most underappreciated’ player
There’s a lot of youthful contributors on the Buffalo Bills’ roster.
Tom Blair, however, thinks one name on the team is not getting enough respect. NFL Media Original Content Editor of Special Projects shared a list of the AFC’s most underappreciated players heading into the 2025 season.
Of course, the Bills’ have many unsung heroes, like offensive linemen Connor McGovern and O’Cyrus Torrence, or tight end Dawson Knox, but it was third-year linebacker Dorian Williams that got the nod on this list.
Blair specifically commended Williams for his play while Matt Milano nursed a torn biceps that he sustained during training camp in 2024.
”Luckily for me, Buffalo turned to WillIams as an injury replacement for Matt Milano at one of the most underappreciated positions in the league,” Blair said. “And the 2023 third-rounder thrived, recording nine or more tackles in eight of his 11 starts. He finished with more tackles (117) than anyone else on the team, also chipping in a forced fumble.”
Williams, who was the No. 91 overall draft selection in 2023, was impactful despite only making 11 starts on the year. He posted a career-high 12 stops on three different occasions and his three fumble recoveries was tied for the most in the NFL among all defenders.
RELATED: Bills' potential Week 1 starter tabbed 'best rookie' from nine-member draft class
Williams’ emergence in 2024 and the play of fellow LB Terel Bernard has also made former All-Pro Matt Milano seem a bit expendable with his litany of injuries. According to Blair, he projects Williams as one of Buffalo’s LBs of the future.
”With Milano heading into Year 9, the Bills must be heartened to know they have a youngster in-house who can step up if needed,” Blair said.
If Blair’s 2024 pick of rising star CB Christian Benford is a preview of what’s to come, Williams could be in line for a breakout season in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —