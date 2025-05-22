Bills Central

Bills' potential Week 1 starter tabbed 'best rookie' from nine-member draft class

The Buffalo Bills have a starting spot open on defense, and their 'best' draft pick is in line to fill it

The Buffalo Bills reinforced multiple positions on defense through their activity at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Six of the nine players taken by Buffalo were on the defensive side of the ball, and multiple picks project as eventual starters for a Bills' defense that seemingly needs a jolt.

At one particular position, the Bills need someone to step up and claim a starting role. Sports Illustrated predicts that first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston will do just that.

Identifying "the best rookie on every team in 2025," SI's Daniel Flick made Hairston his choice for the Bills.

While noting that teams have different expectations for different rookies, the author suggests that the Kentucky cornerback falls into the "starting and impacting games this fall" category.

"Hairston won’t be handed the starting No. 2 cornerback job—he will compete with Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson— but there’s a strong chance the 30th pick hits the field in Week 1 opposite Christian Benford. Skinny yet explosive, Hairston is a proficient cover corner in both man and zone coverage due to his quick feet, fluid hips and standout instincts. He has a history of creating turnovers—he had five interceptions and two pick-sixes in 2023—and could be an early source of playmaking in Buffalo’s secondary." — Daniel Flick

With the expectation that Hairston can immediately compete for the starting cornerback spot that was occupied by Rasul Douglas in 2024, Buffalo appears comfortable rolling the dice with the man who ran the fastest 40 time at the NFL Combine.

RELATED: Bills release rookie WR less than two weeks after minicamp, sign replacement

"To me, this is a really good pick. Believe it or not, I spoke to someone from a team this morning. This came from someone from a team," said NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell on a special One Bills Live draft edition. "The guy said to me that he thought Hairston, that his tape at corner was better than Travis Hunter's tape at corner. Take that for whatever it's worth, but that came from a team."

Comparing Hairston to the Heisman Trophy winner who was the No. overall pick is quite a compliment. Connected to his lack of size, one of the few knocks on the Bills' pick centered around a dip in tackling success last season. The thought is that Hairston was simply hampered by a lingering shoulder injury and he still showed a willingness to hit despite his tackling woes.

In addition to Hairston, early indications suggest second-round defensive tackle TJ Sanders and third-round defensive end Landon Jackson will have the chance to become immediate contributors in the Bills' rotation.

