Bills’ Dion Dawkins debunks involvement in 'weird' viral clip
Well, folks, it looks like we’ve been, bamboozled, run a muck, and led astray.
After what appeared to be a true sign of appreciation from Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins to his MVP quarterback Josh Allen, Dawkins squashed the narrative on the matter. The four-time Pro Bowler was assumed to be the subject of a tattoo displaying one of Allen’s most iconic plays of his career.
Unfortunately, the viral moment was too good to be true. Dawkins noted that if you look at the video of said tattoo, there’s clear physical differences between himself and whomever received it.
”People are insane, OK? If you look at the video, that is a white guy,” says Dawkins when talking with Buffalo-area reporter Matt Bove. “His leg is so tiny, and his stomach is so tiny. He cannot protect Josh Allen.”
While he said getting his “Shnowman” facemask tattoo would be “iconic,” Dawkins added how he “would never” get a tattoo of Allen on himself.
And when it comes down to it, Dawkins makes a great point about the matter. It is a little odd to think a franchise LT would get any teammate of his tattooed on him, let alone his franchise QB. Maybe there’s other instances of this nature, but making a move like that is typically not the norm, regardless the level of football or in sports generally.
”Do you know how weird he would feel around me if I got my quarterback tattooed on my body?” Dawkins said. “That is so weird. I would never make my quarterback that uncomfortable.”
Heard for sure, Dawk’. But we all were led to believe you had that level of loyalty to your guy in Allen. Sorry for making you feel weird.
