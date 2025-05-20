Josh Allen’s 'outstanding' MVP season immortalized in Canton
Hey, Josh Allen, you’re heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
It may be a little premature for Allen to be enshrined in football heaven as an active NFL player, but the Buffalo Bills’ field general is heading to Canton, Ohio, for a unique honor.
To commemorate Allen and his stellar play in 2024 and his incredible performances leading to winning his first NFL MVP trophy, Allen will have one of his uniforms put on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
One of the Bills’ traditional home blue jerseys and white pants combo was selected for Allen’s display. Ironically, Allen wore Hall of Famer cleats most of the year, as his Deion Sanders retro Diamond Turf cleats are also a part of the display.
It’s rather fitting that an Allen home uniform was picked. The Wyoming product guided Buffalo to a 10-0 home record in 2024, including two home playoff wins over the Broncos and Ravens.
“Allen led the way for Buffalo all season, showing leadership, toughness and playmaking ability week after week,” said the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a post on X. “His performance in 2024 earned him one of the league’s highest honors.”
It’s safe to say 2024 was a special year for Allen. Even in the season immediately after trading former All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs, Allen’s efficiency and playmaking ability lifted the Bills to a 13-4 record, a fifth-straight AFC East title, and ultimately just a game shy of the Super Bowl with their loss to the Chiefs in the AFC championship.
Allen’s MVP moments were in abundance in 2024. From his comeback performance in Week 1 against the Cardinals and his hook-and-ladder-esque touchdown in the snow against the 49ers to knocking off both the AFC and NFC's No. 1 seeds in the Chiefs and Lions, Allen dazzled all year.
While it may be early for the soon-to-be 29 year old to be declared a Hall of Famer, Allen seems like he's well on his way to making it back to Canton, Ohio in the future.
