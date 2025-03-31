Bills' head coach Sean McDermott defends stance on controversial Tush Push play
Protecting the health and safety of the players is the No. 1 concern for Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott when it comes down to debating a controversial play.
During the NFL owners meetings on Monday, McDermott faced the press, as the first thing that was discussed was the Tush Push play. Coined by the Philadelphia Eagles' for short-yardage situations, the play could be on the chopping block.
McDermott wants to ensure, as part of the competition committee, that players are protected from potentially dangerous plays.
"My position hasn't really changed at all. I feel where I'm most concerned is even though there's not significant data out there to this point, my biggest concern is that of the health and safety of the players first and foremost," said McDermott.
The Tush Push play has been mastered by the Eagles and Jalen Hurts, who routinely runs the quarterback sneak with multiple players pushing him from behind to gain that extra yard. This offseason, the Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to have the play banned from the NFL, with players' health and safety as a primary consideration.
While the data hasn't shown any injuries occurring from the play, McDermott feels it's essential to be proactive, as there are aspects of the play that can be harmful.
"It's two things: added force for one and the pasture of the players being asked to execute that play. That's where my concern comes in."
Buffalo has run its own version of the play with Josh Allen, which has been primarily successful due to Allen's size. McDermott was quick to defend what kind of Tush Push play the Bills run to make sure it is as safe of a play as possible.
"I think it's a loose term of what defines a 'Tush Push'. There's different forms of it out there. I know we are one of the teams that people identify that run it. That's fair. There's other teams as well. Look, we are always going to act in a way that's best for the health and safety of the players and I think that is the responsible way to go."
The Eagles' version of the play typically features three players positioned behind Hurts, with one player serving as the lead pusher and the other two providing support. Buffalo has done it differently with just one pusher behind Allen to help him.
There is growing momentum that the league might put an end to the play. Thankfully for Buffalo, they utilized Allen's 240-pound stature to help give him the strength needed to make a first down without needing extra pushers.
