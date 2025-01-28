Why the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen's 'tush-push' has no 'push'
In close games, playoff games, or games against a team as strong and well-coached as the Kansas City Chiefs, you cannot afford to miss opportunities. Converting on short yardage - for a first down or a touchdown - is a must-do if you want to beat the best. But the Buffalo Bills just can't seem to get over the hump - figuratively and literally - going 0-4 in the AFC Championship with their version of the 'tush push'.
The Phildelphia Eagles are largely credited with making the 'tush push' a thing. They've certainly had quite a bit of success with it over the last four years.
After a year or two of teams trying to stop the play, fans calling for it to be banned, several teams finally went with the 'if you can't beat 'em, join 'em' philosophy and put in their own versions of it. The Ravens use their 6'5" 250lb tight end Mark Andrews as their ballcarrier.
Andrews is big, yes. Jalen Hurts can squat 600lbs, yes. But Josh Allen comes in at 6'5" 240 lbs plus. Why, after finding success with the play during the regular season, were the Bills stopped against the Chiefs on four of four attempts, all of them at crucial moments?
A factor is certainly Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones. The man is a beast. And the Bills had run their 'tush push' the left - Jones' side - all season and did not adjust against the Chiefs.
The real problem may lie with the design of the Bills play compared to the Eagles and Ravens. The most important 'push' is the second wave that comes from behind the ballcarrier.
The Eagles put two to three players - a big wide receiver in AJ Brown as well as large tight end - behind Jalen Hurts. The Ravens put fullback Patrick Ricard and running back Derek Henry back there - that's 550 lbs of weight to push Andrews over the line and, often then, some.
The Bills, on the other hand, had RB Ray Davis. Davis weighs only 220 lbs. Big difference. If the NFL doesn't ban the The Brotherly Shove, the Bills might want to consider adding some more push to the tush in 2025.