Bills' defensive signal caller fights through 'frustrating' successive injuries
Terrel Bernard has already gotten over one injury this season. Now, the Buffalo Bills' starting linebacker is trying to shake the nagging low ankle sprain he suffered in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.
The Bills decided to leave Bernard home, for rest and recovery purposes, when making the cross-country trip to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. As a result, he missed his third game this season. Bernard missed back-to-back games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens due to a pectoral injury that forced him out early during the Week 2 road win over the Miami Dolphins.
After not practicing in the days leading up to the October 27 game in Seattle, Bernard returned on Wednesday as a limited participant.
"Obviously, you never want to miss any time. One thing pops up. Try to find my way back, get back and then something else pops up. It's frustrating, especially as a signal caller," said Bernard. "It's been tough, but all I can focus on is working my way back this week."
The good news is that the pec injury no longer hampers the Bills' defensive leader as Buffalo prepares to host the Dolphins on November 3.
RELATED: Surprising participant highlights encouraging Bills' injury report
"It's mainly the ankle," said Bernard while addressing reporters on Wednesday in Orchard Park. "The pec feels fine. I did a lot of rehab over the last three, four weeks for it. Getting back to 100 percent with that. Mainly, right now, just dealing with the ankle."
After being cleared from a potential concussion, Bernard suffered the ankle injury late in the third quarter against the Titans on October 20 when he was inadvertently stepped on by an opposing player. Bernard, who was on the field for 74 percent of defense's snaps, accounted for eight tackles (2 TFL) and a fumble recovery in the 34-10 win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —