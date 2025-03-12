Bills Central

Bills beef up defensive front by adding $8 million DT from AFC North

The Buffalo Bills added their fourth free agent on Wednesday morning according to reports

Ralph Ventre

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) tackle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) tackle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
First, they addressed the edge. Next, the focus shifted to the interior.

Hours after reportedly signing five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa, the Buffalo Bills added defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Ogunjobi was a free agent after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a salary cap casualty on Monday. The Bills reportedly awarded him a one-year contract worth $8.3 million.

Set to turn 31 years old in June, Ogunjobi adds needed beef to the Bills' defensive line interior. He has played at least 15 games seven years in a row.

Larry Ogunjobi (99) tackle
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Ogunjobi is one of the better pass rushers at his position. The 2017 third-round draft pick has 27.5 career sacks and 79 quarterback hits. He produced a career-high 7.0 sacks with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

After playing out his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns, Ogunjobi spent one season with the Bengals before three years in Pittsburgh. Finally leaving the AFC North, Ogunjobi has the potential to be an effective complement to defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

The Charlotte product has played 124 NFL games, including 108 starts. In 15 games for the 2024 Steelers, Ogunjobi made 41 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. He was on field for 52 percent of the snaps — his lowest rate in seven years.

Ogunjobi becomes the fourth outside free agent added by the Bills in the past three days. Prior to bringing in Bosa, Buffalo added Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht.

Larry Ogunjobi (99) sack
Dec 16, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II (10) during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Scheer-Imagn Images

