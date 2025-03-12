Bills beef up defensive front by adding $8 million DT from AFC North
First, they addressed the edge. Next, the focus shifted to the interior.
Hours after reportedly signing five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa, the Buffalo Bills added defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Ogunjobi was a free agent after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a salary cap casualty on Monday. The Bills reportedly awarded him a one-year contract worth $8.3 million.
Set to turn 31 years old in June, Ogunjobi adds needed beef to the Bills' defensive line interior. He has played at least 15 games seven years in a row.
Ogunjobi is one of the better pass rushers at his position. The 2017 third-round draft pick has 27.5 career sacks and 79 quarterback hits. He produced a career-high 7.0 sacks with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.
After playing out his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns, Ogunjobi spent one season with the Bengals before three years in Pittsburgh. Finally leaving the AFC North, Ogunjobi has the potential to be an effective complement to defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
The Charlotte product has played 124 NFL games, including 108 starts. In 15 games for the 2024 Steelers, Ogunjobi made 41 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. He was on field for 52 percent of the snaps — his lowest rate in seven years.
Ogunjobi becomes the fourth outside free agent added by the Bills in the past three days. Prior to bringing in Bosa, Buffalo added Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Hoecht.
