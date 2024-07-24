7 takeaways from first day of Bills' 2024 training camp
The Buffalo Bills kicked off their 2024 training camp at Rochester’s St. John University Wednesday morning, signaling the unofficial start of the new campaign. It was the first opportunity for Buffalo’s revamped roster to take the field in front of the Western New York faithful, and the unit did not disappoint, with the offense, in particular, flashing throughout the day.
Though it’s still incredibly early days at camp, we’re already starting to learn things about this year’s Bills team that help paint a better picture of what the club will look like (both schematically and personnel-wise) come September. With that in mind, here are seven takeaways from Buffalo’s first day of training camp.
Offensive vibes are good
The Bills dramatically overhauled their weapons group in the offseason, allowing complementary piece Gabriel Davis to depart in free agency before trading the franchise’s fourth-all-time leading wideout Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in April. Buffalo figures to compensate their production with returning contributors in increased roles and unproven offseason additions, now deploying a robust group of pass-catchers with varied skill sets that will allow the team to take an egalitarian approach to aerial production as opposed to funneling the offense through one target.
This reworked philosophy showed early promise on the first day of camp, as Josh Allen and the rest of the team’s quarterbacks effectively spread the ball amongst their weapons. WGR550’s Sal Capaccio noted on Twitter that at least six different pass catchers reeled in touchdown grabs throughout Wednesday’s practice, with the team celebrating together and generally showing great energy after each score.
The vibes are strong amongst Buffalo’s offense, something that’s given its unproven weapons corps the confidence to go out there and make plays. If this can continue throughout camp, it will only bode well for the unit’s production come the regular season.
Related: Bills playing ‘EA Sports College Football 25’ to build relationships at training camp
Key receivers shine
Perhaps the most promising part of the Bills’ offensive explosion on Wednesday was the fact that the standout players were those that Buffalo has centered its offense around. Second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid was perhaps the standout of the session, catching at least three touchdown passes while consistently creating separation and being a reliable pair of hands over the middle of the field. Cover 1’s Anthony Prohaska noted that he appears to be “option [one]” in the pass-game, which was widely speculated entering camp; the fact that the task doesn’t appear to be too substantial for the young pass-catcher is encouraging.
Third-year wideout Khalil Shakir also looked fluid as a route runner while displaying strong hands, per Prohaska, which is promising given his presumed increased role this season. Free agent signee Curtis Samuel, who has found success under current Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady in the past, also flashed, with his role as the offense’s Swiss army knife showing early promise. Though second-round pick Keon Coleman did not take as many snaps as the team’s X wide receiver as veteran Mack Hollins (per Prohaska), he made the most of his reps, coming down with an incredibly impressive grab in the end zone during team drills.
It’s only day one, but the fact that those projected to spearhead Buffalo’s aerial production are showing initial promise is incredibly encouraging, especially after an offseason in which so many questioned their ability and ceiling.
Unexpected starting safety duo
The Bills are set to deploy two new starting safeties for the first time since 2017 this season, as both Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer left One Bills Drive in the spring. Taylor Rapp, who spent the 2023 season as a depth defender in Buffalo, was one of the team’s two starting safeties to start camp, which was expected given head coach Sean McDermott’s offseason praise of the 26-year-old.
The Bills’ other starting safety was a bit of a surprise, as Damar Hamlin lined up alongside Rapp. Buffalo made several relatively high-profile moves at the position in the spring, signing former Kansas City Chiefs defender Mike Edwards in free agency before selecting Utah defensive back Cole Bishop in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft; Hamlin being penciled in above them on the depth chart to start camp isn’t necessarily egregious, just a bit unexpected.
It could simply boil down to the fact that Hamlin has the most experience with the Bills’ defensive scheme among its starting safety candidates; Edwards missed the vast majority of spring workouts with an injury while Bishop is a rookie. Whether or not Hamlin can maintain his hold on a spot in Buffalo’s first-team defense throughout camp will be an interesting storyline to monitor; he could be usurped as Edwards and Bishop adjust to the team’s defense, but he reportedly made plays throughout Wednesday’s practice, so he’s not going to simply hand the job over.
Related: Bills GM has strong words for NFL executive who called QB Josh Allen overrated
Bobby Babich calls defensive plays
Though long-time defensive position coach Bobby Babich was promoted to defensive coordinator in the offseason, McDermott has been noncommittal to him as the defensive play-caller. The sideline boss again neglected to state who will call defensive plays come the regular season on Wednesday morning, but he did allow Babich to run and call the defense at practice. It will be interesting to monitor if this is the start of a trend—will Babich have control of the unit for several days, or will McDermott re-take the reins later this week?
Josh Allen was complimentary of Babich after Wednesday’s practice, noting that the coordinator asked him what he saw in the defense after the session.
Chase Claypool gets special teams reps
Chase Claypool is attempting to mount a career resurrection in Buffalo, as the 26-year-old has been underwhelming since his breakout 11-touchdown rookie season in 2020. He laid the foundation for a strong training camp at the Bills’ offseason workouts, reportedly sticking out as one of the team’s premier players.
He didn’t make too many offensive splashes on Wednesday, but he did see special teams reps, which is a perhaps quietly promising indication of his roster status. Buffalo’s brass greatly values special teams, and the fact that the team is giving Claypool an opportunity to carve out a spot on the unit shows that they're willing to give him every opportunity to stick on the roster. The wideout was a solid special teamer throughout portions of his stint at Notre Dame, and he’s been used as a teamer sparingly throughout his professional career; he notched 133 special teams snaps as a rookie and another 111 last season, per PFF.
Related: Sean McDermott sees change in Josh Allen as Bills' QB adjusts to new faces
Running backs get involved as pass catchers
Joe Brady’s offenses historically oft-feature their running backs in the passing game, and that was on display Wednesday with several backs getting involved as pass-catchers. Prohaska noted that fourth-round pick Ray Davis looked particularly smooth as a pass-catcher, which isn’t necessarily surprising given the fact that he caught 33 passes for 323 yards and seven touchdowns at Kentucky last season. The stout Davis was primarily drafted to be a short-yardage and goalline option in Buffalo, but his receiving ability is like an onion ring in your order of fries: unexpected, but welcomed.
Prohaska also noted that undrafted free agent Frank Gore Jr. impressed as a pass-catcher on Wednesday, which is perhaps a bit more unexpected. He’s a long shot to make the roster, but showcasing a varied skill set at the start of camp is a strong way to start a climb to a roster spot.
With Davis’ pass-catching flashes and James Cook’s well-documented prowess as a receiver out of the backfield, Buffalo could be in for some exciting and varied running back production this season. If you haven’t yet purchased stock in the Bills’ backfield, now may be the time.
Returner battle
The Bills parted ways with Deonte Harty in the offseason, and with Shakir expected to ascend into a more prominent offensive role, the team’s primary special teams returner role is open. Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Darrynton Evans, KJ Hamler, Daequan Hardy, and Andy Isabella started the day as the returners, with the latter three becoming the more featured options as the day progressed.
Hardy is perhaps the name to watch here, as the team has the most capital invested into him (they selected him in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft). Buffalo specifically drafted the cornerback to serve as its returner, with general manager Brandon Beane joking after his selection that the team was set to go from “Harty to Hardy” at returner. Hamler and Isabella are intriguing wide receivers who offer return ability and potential offensive upside, but at this point, Hardy seems to be the player to focus on.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —