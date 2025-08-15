Bills predicted to square off with NFC powerhouse in Super Bowl LX
There is no question that the Buffalo Bills are one of the top contenders to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX and one analyst believes the team will get there this season.
Buffalo has been one of those teams for years now and that isn't likely to change as long as Josh Allen is playing at an MVP level.
Aaron Schatz of FTN Football Almanac was a guest on "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and predicted the Bills will be playing in Super Bowl LX.
Who will their opponent be? None other than the Detroit Lions, Schatz believes.
“I’m hoping this is not just wish fulfillment because I would love to see these two fan bases get there, but I’m going with the Bills and the Lions," Schatz said.
Bills fans won't be happy to hear that Schatz thinks the Baltimore Ravens are a better team, but that isn't stopping him from sticking with Buffalo as his Super Bowl pick in the AFC.
“I think the Ravens are a little bit better than the Bills, but the Bills have the easier schedule, especially that game with the Ravens that’s in Buffalo that’s going to be so important for home field in the AFC,” he added. “I think that the Lions are going to overcome the loss of the two coordinators with better health on defense.”
Of course, the biggest storyline for a Lions-Bills Super Bowl would be the fact that neither team has ever won one. In fact, the Lions haven't even been to one.
The Lions fell just short in 2023 in what was an upstart season for them. Detroit had a bitterly disappointing end to the 2024 campaign with an upset loss in the divisional round.
Meanwhile, the Bills have been on the doorstep to a Super Bowl twice since 2020, but they lost both AFC title contests to the Kansas City Chiefs.
We don't need to remind Bills fans of the last time the team made it to a Super Bowl. There's just no need to rehash painful memories.
With the Lions and Bills being two of the best teams in the NFL this year, a Detroit-Buffalo Super Bowl most certainly is not out of the question.
