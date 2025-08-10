Bills' undrafted WR credits 'trust' for strong play in preseason opener
If you didn't tune into the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener against the New York Giants, you missed Tyrell Shavers breaking out onto the scene.
The third-year wideout had a big day Saturday, hauling in two catches for 70 yards in the preseason opener. The performance was buoyed by a 58-yard bomb that set the Bills up inside the 5-yard line just seconds before closing out the first half.
Shavers talked with the Buffalo media after the showing, noting how it helped his confidence in himself.
"It boosted my confidence, immaculately," said Shavers after the Bills' 34-25 loss. "Just being able to go out there, with more confidence. And my coaches trust me, my teammates trust me, so being able to make plays like that, is helping me a lot."
Shavers added that consistency would be what allowed him to keep his play going throughout the preseason. But this isn't just a flash in the pan; the former Alabama, Mississippi State and San Diego State receiver has made a lot of plays throughout this summer and training camp.
RELATED: Sean McDermott, Joe Brady use same word when evaluating Bills' WR fighting for job
Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott emphasized that Shavers has performed well at WR, particularly with increased opportunities following his return from injury, as several teammates have missed time in the position group. But he wants to see if Shavers can continue to add roles to his repertoire.
"We feel like we know what he can do out at wide out." said McDermott to Bills' reporters. "He continues to show us that and it's, OK, now, how good can you become on special teams? What phases, or how many phases, can we get out of you? And again, just in terms of versatility and the value overall."
One shouldn't be surprised by Shavers' play considering his pedigree. He was highly regarded out of high school as a four-star recruit, sharing a receiver room with Calvin Ridley, DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs, and John Metchie III with the Tide.
Although it's been a winding ride, Shavers looks like he's finally reaching his full potential.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —