Bills waive Super Bowl champion DE after one game, sign All-Big 12 replacement
The Buffalo Bills have made a defensive ends roster swap out for the third time this summer.
First, they sent undrafted rookie Hayden Harris packing in favor of bringing back former Buffalo practice squad member Kameron Cline. Six days later, the Bills released Cline and subsequently added Super Bowl LXI champion defensive end Justin Hollins.
Now, Hollins, who signed on August 5, is out. The Bills waived the 29-year-old, who did not appear in a regular season game during the 2024 campaign, with an injury designation on Thursday. If unclaimed, Hollins will land on Buffalo's Injured Reserve list until a settlement can be reached.
In a corresponding move on the eve of their joint practice with the Chicago Bears, the Bills signed free-agent defensive end Nelson Ceaser to the 90-man roster.
Hollins, who was a teammate of current Bills Taylor Rapp and David Edwards with the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl 2021 season, has appeared in 67 regular season games since being drafted at No. 156 overall by the Denver Broncos in 2019.
Unfortunately, injury ended his Bills' tenure after only one week in camp. Hollins totaled 23 defensive snaps and six special teams reps in Buffalo's August 9 preseason opener. He made three solo tackles at the DE spot.
Hollins was not available to practice on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
Meanwhile, Ceaser comes to the Bills after a spring league stint with the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas. The former University of Houston team captain initially joined the pro ranks as an undrafted rookie with the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. He did not survive NFL cutdown day last summer.
In 2023, Ceaser ended his collegiate career by earning All-Big 12 Conference First Team honors after 9.5-sack campaign. The two-year starter totaled 41 career appearances for Houston. He becomes the second UH defensive lineman currently on the Bills' roster, joining former first-round defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
