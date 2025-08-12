Retired Bills’ fan favorite analyzes new WR’s preseason debut vs. Giants
It may not have been a lengthy debut for Josh Palmer, but he caught the eyes of one former Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver in the process.
The newly-acquired WR had a solid performance in the Bills’ preseason loss to the New York Giants on Saturday. In just 14 snaps, Palmer tallied two catches for 21 yards, including a 12-yard reception that netted a Buffalo first down.
The former Chargers receiver’s release on the route got the attention of Stevie Johnson. The retired Bills’ wideout was a strong route runner in his own right, besting the likes of Richard Sherman and Darrelle Revis in his prime.
So, when he credits a receiver for their ability to run routes, one should listen.
”Use this release on 90% of your routes. I’m watching 5 this season,” said Johnson in an X post about Palmer, who is back in jersey number No. 5 this season. “After the release, look at [the] DB, go at him lil more, while gaining depth (don’t commit too much [at the] DB), then stir step jab, you’ll know when.”
Johnson followed that post up with another explaining just how Palmer was able to vary the look of his route to get open.
”So, he’s running to a spot but what I see is variations of this movement in the middle of the field, pushing up field to the 12-15/18 [yard] range, and look at his burst to get across field,” Johnson said.
That ability to create separation and manipulate defenders is only amplified by the work that was shown on Episode 1 of "Hard Knocks." Palmer is clearly looking to make an impact as he catches passes from reigning league MVP Josh Allen.
It was an encouraging start for Palmer in his debut in Buffalo. And just like Johnson, we’ll be watching to see what No. 5 can do out wide for the Bills this season.
