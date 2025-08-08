Bills Central

Josh Allen names his unofficial defensive MVP from Bills' training camp

Hint: it's the unit's longest-tenured player

Ralph Ventre

Bills quarterback Josh Allen leads the quarterbacks onto the field, high-fiving fans as they go, during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen leads the quarterbacks onto the field, high-fiving fans as they go, during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
The Buffalo Bills' quarterback is seeing what almost everyone is seeing this summer at training camp.

As the Bills closed the St. John Fisher University portion of their camp schedule on Thursday, Josh Allen was asked if he noticed any defensive standouts thus far. The first name out of the reigning NFL MVP's mouth wasn't a surprise for anyone who has followed along since practice began on July 23.

"Matt Milano looks pretty dang good," said Allen.

Yes, that Matt Milano. The 31-year-old linebacker, with All-Pro credentials, looks fresher than ever after back-to-back injury-riddled seasons.

For the first time since a Week 5 knee injury ended his 2023 season, Milano appears operating at full speed again. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick didn't have the opportunity to build up back to full speed in 2024 due to a biceps tear suffered during individual practice drills early in camp.

After missing the first 12 weeks of the 2024 campaign, Milano returned last December, but the Bills brought him along slowly. Despite not experiencing game action for 15 months, the veteran linebacker showed flashes of his old self during the playoffs. In fact, he stopped a potential second-half scoring drive by sacking Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a third down in the AFC Championship Game.

Matt Milano sack
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tries to make a throw as his is sacked by Bills Matt Milano.

With the benefit of a normal offseason, which was not consumed by injury rehab, Milano appears to have turned back the clock this summer.

"He's flying around," said Allen.

Milano, who is one of the few players to intercept a Josh Allen pass thus far this summer, seems a step ahead of everyone mentally. On Wednesday, the instinctual linebacker snuffed out speedy wide receiver Elijah Moore on a reverse run for minimal gain, and there's been plenty of that from Milano over the first 11 practices.

Allen also shouted out cornerback Christian Benford, along with defensive ends Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa, but only after first giving Milano his flowers.

Matt Milano
Bills linebacker Matt Milano pulls in a pass during interception drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford.

Published
