Bills Central

4 Bills' roster newcomers who showed serious potential during Preseason Week 1

Buffalo Bills' brass is likely thrilled with the performances of four roster additions in the preseason opener against the New York Giants

Ralph Ventre

Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker hits the blocking sled during position drills during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker hits the blocking sled during position drills during day seven of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Regardless of one's feeling about the NFL Preseason, it's unquestionably beneficial for both newcomers and their new teams.

While the players have a chance to get acclimated, and hopefully build chemistry with teammates, coaches can get a better idea of where Player X fits into the plan.

For the Buffalo Bills, Saturday's exhibition loss to the New York Giants provided just that. In particular, two free-agent additions seamlessly fit into first-team roles while a rookie defensive tackle and a practice squad wide receiver also turned heads.

RELATED: Bills' RB Ray Davis cashes in on rare opportunity vs. Giants

Here are 4 Bills' newcomers who impressed during the August 9 preseason opener.

DE Joey Bosa

The Bills' big-ticket defensive addition has looked healthy and capable throughout training camp. Bosa, who will hopefully provide a noticeable boost to the pass rush, saw his first preseason in a few years on Saturday in Orchard Park.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, showed juice in his legs while lining up for 12 snaps against the Giants.

“Thought Joey, again, did some good things there. It looked like in the run game in particular on a couple of plays, and I appreciate him being the pro that he's been to this point, and going out there and playing," said head coach Sean McDermott.

Joey Bosa works on moves during line drills
Bills defensive edge Joey Bosa works on moves during line drills during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


WR Joshua Palmer

The Bills signed the for Los Angeles Chargers' third-round draft pick in an attempt to add another dimension to Josh Allen's arsenal. In his Buffalo debut, Palmer made two solid grabs over 14 snaps with the first-team offense.

ESPN's Louis Riddick, who has a deep player personnel background, must've been watching the preseason opener live. Shortly after Palmer made his second reception, the analyst applauded the free-agent addition on X.

"Josh Palmer stays healthy, Josh Palmer has his best season of his career. Dude is soooo talented," said Riddick.

Joshua Palmer elevates
Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer pulls in a pass on a crossing route during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Tyrell Shavers

Shavers is the lone "asterisk" on the list, being that's he's not a true newcomer. Although he has yet to make the Bills' 53-man roster, he made three regular season appearances as a gameday elevation in 2024. After spending two seasons on the practice squad, Shavers would technically be a new addition to Buffalo's 53 if he's able to survive cutdown day.

RELATED: Bills' undrafted WR credits 'trust' for strong play in preseason opener

Arguably the best receiver on the field Saturday, Shavers made two receptions for first downs, including a beautiful 58-yard gainer on the second-to-last snap of the first half. Both McDermott and offensive coordinator Joe Brady spoke complimentary of the wide receiver in the week leading up to the game.

DT Deone Walker

The fourth-round defensive tackle was arguably the Bills' most-intriguing draft pick this past April because of the fact that he once owned a first-round grade. Thus far, the 6-foot-7 physical unicorn has shown ability to disrupt the opposing passing games.

RELATED: Bills trying out 'dancing bear' next to Ed Oliver

Walker batted down Jaxson Dart pass while creating three quarterback pressures during 11 pass rush reps. He totaled 15 defensive snaps against the Giants, earning a highly-impressive 95.9 overall game grade from Pro Football Focus.

Deone Walker (96)
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) makes a catch / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News