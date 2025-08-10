4 Bills' roster newcomers who showed serious potential during Preseason Week 1
Regardless of one's feeling about the NFL Preseason, it's unquestionably beneficial for both newcomers and their new teams.
While the players have a chance to get acclimated, and hopefully build chemistry with teammates, coaches can get a better idea of where Player X fits into the plan.
For the Buffalo Bills, Saturday's exhibition loss to the New York Giants provided just that. In particular, two free-agent additions seamlessly fit into first-team roles while a rookie defensive tackle and a practice squad wide receiver also turned heads.
Here are 4 Bills' newcomers who impressed during the August 9 preseason opener.
DE Joey Bosa
The Bills' big-ticket defensive addition has looked healthy and capable throughout training camp. Bosa, who will hopefully provide a noticeable boost to the pass rush, saw his first preseason in a few years on Saturday in Orchard Park.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, showed juice in his legs while lining up for 12 snaps against the Giants.
“Thought Joey, again, did some good things there. It looked like in the run game in particular on a couple of plays, and I appreciate him being the pro that he's been to this point, and going out there and playing," said head coach Sean McDermott.
WR Joshua Palmer
The Bills signed the for Los Angeles Chargers' third-round draft pick in an attempt to add another dimension to Josh Allen's arsenal. In his Buffalo debut, Palmer made two solid grabs over 14 snaps with the first-team offense.
ESPN's Louis Riddick, who has a deep player personnel background, must've been watching the preseason opener live. Shortly after Palmer made his second reception, the analyst applauded the free-agent addition on X.
"Josh Palmer stays healthy, Josh Palmer has his best season of his career. Dude is soooo talented," said Riddick.
WR Tyrell Shavers
Shavers is the lone "asterisk" on the list, being that's he's not a true newcomer. Although he has yet to make the Bills' 53-man roster, he made three regular season appearances as a gameday elevation in 2024. After spending two seasons on the practice squad, Shavers would technically be a new addition to Buffalo's 53 if he's able to survive cutdown day.
Arguably the best receiver on the field Saturday, Shavers made two receptions for first downs, including a beautiful 58-yard gainer on the second-to-last snap of the first half. Both McDermott and offensive coordinator Joe Brady spoke complimentary of the wide receiver in the week leading up to the game.
DT Deone Walker
The fourth-round defensive tackle was arguably the Bills' most-intriguing draft pick this past April because of the fact that he once owned a first-round grade. Thus far, the 6-foot-7 physical unicorn has shown ability to disrupt the opposing passing games.
Walker batted down Jaxson Dart pass while creating three quarterback pressures during 11 pass rush reps. He totaled 15 defensive snaps against the Giants, earning a highly-impressive 95.9 overall game grade from Pro Football Focus.
