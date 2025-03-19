Bills' Highmark Stadium receives extremely average rating in wide rankings
It looks like Highmark Stadium's transition is something consumers can agree is a necessity. Thankfully, 2026 is almost here.
As the Buffalo Bills faithful await the completion of the new Highmark Stadium, there was a recent study of Yelp, Google, Trip Advisor, and Facebook reviews ranking stadiums for teams in the NFL, NBA, and MLB.
While ranking 16th among NFL teams and 51st overall in this list of 90 venues is not bad, the Bills' home turf could not have ranked more averagely among the top stadiums across three of the four major sports leagues here in the United States.
Among its AFC East rivals, Buffalo ranked only second to New England's Gillette Stadium (44th overall, 11th in the NFL). New York's MetLife Stadium (61st overall, 19th in the NFL) and Miami's Hard Rock Cafe (62nd overall, 20th in the NFL) round things out from there.
After opening their home stadium in 1973, the Bills will be playing their final season at their current Highmark Stadium in 2025. Buffalo has maintained a home-field advantage in that span, posting a 243-167 record (59.3 percent) winning percentage across 52 seasons.
Even with fond memories of the old barn, many are looking forward to the new digs, which will have amenities including 64 percent of fans being covered by a roof canopy, new premium club seating options, and more. The team's website for the new stadium said these are the venue's guiding principles:
"Create a loud and intimidating gameday atmosphere, bring fans closer to the action," says the stadium website. "[And] reduce the impact of wind/weather inside the stadium."
The question is, though, will the Bills be able to accommodate for being nearly $2 million over budget on the new stadium? Only time will tell how the NFL will rule in Buffalo's debt waiver.
But once the new Highmark Stadium is set, we should expect an improvement in reviews from
Yelp, Google, Trip Advisor, Facebook, and beyond.
