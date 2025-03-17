Bills land among league's elite in NFL power rankings after first wave of free agency
The Buffalo Bills and the rest of the NFL have navigated the first week of free agency and are now onto the second wave, where there are still some intriguing names left on the open market.
The Bills have made some significant additions to the roster thus far, with the team signing wide receiver Joshua Palmer, defensive ends Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.
Unfortunately, Ogunjobi and Hoecht will miss six games each after the two defenders violated the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The Bills aren't done yet, though, and could still add more at wide receiver to shore up their depth, and at cornerback, where Buffalo needs a veteran is Rasul Douglas leaves in free agency.
As we wait for the Bills to make more moves, let's take a look at where experts are placing them in their NFL power rankings following the first wave of free agency.
NFL power rankings 2025
Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: 3 (no change)
Johnson: "For all of the talk heading into the offseason about the number of ways the Buffalo Bills roster could be improved, the results to this point are underwhelming. Joey Bosa hasn’t been any better than Von Miller over the last two seasons and Joshua Palmer was reportedly a disappointment last season to the Chargers coaching staff. However, the Chiefs roster got worse early this spring and Buffalo already has proven it can beat the Ravens. As long as Josh Allen, James Cook and this offensive line remain healthy, the Bills are the best team in the AFC."
Kyle Soppe, Pro Football Network: 3
Soppe: "The Buffalo Bills secured Josh Allen for the long term, ensuring they remain in the Super Bowl mix for years to come. Allen, the reigning MVP, carried Buffalo in 2024. While he will again be asked to do the heavy lifting, the team is working to improve his supporting cast, adding former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Joshua Palmer. On defense, Buffalo hopes signing Joey Bosabrings better balance (they ranked 18th in PFSN’s Defense+ metriclast year), preventing Allen from having to play hero every week. Still, the biggest reason the Bills were contenders last season was their elite turnover differential, which was 50% better than any other team. If they replicate that, they’ll be in the hunt for their first Super Bowl — assuming they can get past that No. 15 for the Kansas City Chiefs when it matters most."
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 4 (no change)
Iyer: "The Bills held strong with their pass rush rotation with Joey Bosa replacing Von Miller, and they also made sure to keep up the offensive weaponry for MVP Josh Allen after also wisely extending him. They can keep pushing the Chiefs and Ravens."
Mason Cameron, Pro Football Focus: 4
Cameron: "In a free-agent class lacking elite talent, the Bills prioritized securing their core contributors to long-term extensions. Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir andTerrel Bernard all signed new deals, ensuring the 2024 MVP has the supporting cast to continue leading Buffalo’s offense for years to come. While the Bills had some notable departures, they managed to upgrade key areas in free agency—swapping Mack Hollins for Josh Palmer in the receiving corps and releasing Von Miller to facilitate a deal for Joey Bosa. While none of the additions are major needle movers individually, Buffalo assembled a strong group of role players to reinforce their roster."
