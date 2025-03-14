Former Bills WR's sage advice to Buffalo-bound cousin Joey Bosa
Joey Bosa seems well aware of the differences between Western New York and Southern Californian, and just in case, his cousin gave him a reminder.
Bosa, who competed collegiately for Ohio State, reached a one-year agreement to join the Buffalo Bills, and proceeded to telephone cousin Jake Kumerow (yes, THAT Jake Kumerow) for some intel on his new place of business.
“I called him [Kumerow] probably 20 minutes before I agreed. I'm like, so Buffalo, what do you think? He's like, no, it's great. He has a house here still," said Bosa of his pass-catching relative.
The 33-year-old Kumerow, who last appeared in an NFL game in 2022, was undrafted free agent out of Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2015. He eventually made his pro debut with the Green Bay Packers in 2018 before moving onto Buffalo in 2020.
Although the bulk of his snaps came on special teams during his three-year stint with the Bills, Kumerow garnered a handful of targets as a receiver. The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher was active for 27 games as a Bill, totaling seven receptions for 114 yards. He made a memorable 22-yard touchdown snag from Josh Allen during a 2020 late-season rout in Denver.
As far as any lasting impressions from his experience in Buffalo, Kumerow hasn't forgotten that weather is a significant factor.
“He's a great dude, and he spoke very highly of everything here," said Bosa. "Just told me to get my winter clothes ready."
Bulking up his winter wardrobe prior to the season is probably a good idea for Bosa, who has played his entire nine-year NFL career for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills' most-recent playoff game, a win over the Baltimore Ravens, featured a high of 19 degrees. Then, of course, there was a snow game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, although brother Nick Bosa was inactive for that one.
Free agent defensive tackle Jordan Phillips became known for wearing an oversized down jacket underneath his practice jersey. It's unclear if Bosa will go to those lengths, but he'll certainly need some warmer clothes.
