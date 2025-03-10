Bills’ team captain says Josh Allen deserves more than $330 million extension
Like Josh Allen, Terrel Bernard got an extension over the weekend and will be tied to the Buffalo Bills for the foreseeable future. While Bernard is the quarterback of Sean McDermott’s defense, he was able to shed light on how valuable his team’s QB is for the Bills.
”I think you see it every Sunday, you know, just how he plays and what he does for our team,” said Bernard Monday in a media availability at One Bills Drive. “But also, outside of that, the confidence he brings in everybody else.”
He believes that whenever No. 17 is under center, Buffalo has a chance to win. And he’s right, as Allen boasts a career winning percentage of .685.
Bernard also added how Allen’s been great throughout his career but that 2024 allowed others to see “how great he really is" as he took home his first MVP trophy. He couldn’t be happier for his teammate and he also noted that the Bills may have gotten a bargain with Allen’s latest deal.
”He’s everything that you want in a franchise quarterback,” Bernard said. “He’s the person, the player, all of it. So [he’s] super deserving of that, and honestly, probably more.”
It’s hard not to notice that Allen’s average annual value (“AAV”) of $55 million per year still only ranks second in the NFL among QBs behind Dak Prescott ($60 million). And although he got a record $250 million guaranteed, he still only accounted for 19.7 percent of Buffalo’s team cap at the time of the signing.
Bernard acknowledged what many have shared since the news broke. Although Allen broke the bank, his latest extension saved the Bills a lot more money than he could have cost them.
Let’s see what Brandon Beane is able to do in free agency with a little extra dough.