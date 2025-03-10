Josh Allen contract guarantee tops Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson by massive amount
The Buffalo Bills paid franchise quarterback Josh Allen more handsomely than any player in NFL history by awarding him a record-setting guarantee.
Fresh off his first NFL MVP award, Allen is set to receive $250 million in guaranteed money on his new six-year contract. According to analyst Warren Sharp, that all-time high total is substantially higher than the money guaranteed to Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow or Baltimore Ravens' two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
The only player close to Allen in terms of guaranteed money at signing is Deshaun Watson, who pulled a baffling $230 million haul from the Cleveland Browns.
After Watson, Burrow is next on the list with $146 million guaranteed. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence is fourth overall at $142 million from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jackson, who finished as the runner-up to Allen in the 2024 MVP race, signed for the fifth-most guaranteed money ($135 million).
With Allen calling the signals, the Bills have produced six consecutive double-digit win seasons while finishing atop the AFC East five years in a row. The new contract ensures that the former No. 7 overall pick will be under team control through 2030.
After only seven seasons, Allen passed Hall-of-Fame QB Jim Kelly (244) for the franchise record in total touchdowns (262). His 76 wins are the most ever by a NFL quarterback in their first seven seasons.
