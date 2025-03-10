Bills Central

Josh Allen contract guarantee tops Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson by massive amount

The Buffalo Bills awarded QB Josh Allen $100+ million more than almost all of his peers

Ralph Ventre

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) at mid-field after a game at New Era Field.
Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) at mid-field after a game at New Era Field. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills paid franchise quarterback Josh Allen more handsomely than any player in NFL history by awarding him a record-setting guarantee.

Fresh off his first NFL MVP award, Allen is set to receive $250 million in guaranteed money on his new six-year contract. According to analyst Warren Sharp, that all-time high total is substantially higher than the money guaranteed to Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow or Baltimore Ravens' two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

The only player close to Allen in terms of guaranteed money at signing is Deshaun Watson, who pulled a baffling $230 million haul from the Cleveland Browns.

After Watson, Burrow is next on the list with $146 million guaranteed. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence is fourth overall at $142 million from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jackson, who finished as the runner-up to Allen in the 2024 MVP race, signed for the fifth-most guaranteed money ($135 million).

RELATED: Josh Allen announces plans to battle rival QBs this summer in Lake Tahoe

With Allen calling the signals, the Bills have produced six consecutive double-digit win seasons while finishing atop the AFC East five years in a row. The new contract ensures that the former No. 7 overall pick will be under team control through 2030.

After only seven seasons, Allen passed Hall-of-Fame QB Jim Kelly (244) for the franchise record in total touchdowns (262). His 76 wins are the most ever by a NFL quarterback in their first seven seasons.

Josh Allen and Joe Burrow
Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) embrace during an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News