Buffalo Bills release All-Pro defender with two Super Bowl rings
The Buffalo Bills knew they couldn't keep Von Miller at his current salary. The veteran pass rusher was going to account for $23.8 million against the cap this season, which is why he's been predicted as a casualty throughout the offseason.
Days before free agency began, the Bills decided to pull the trigger, saying goodbye to Miller after three seasons with Buffalo.
Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport were the first to break the news and Adam Schefter added that it creates $8.4 million in cap space. That means Miller is designated a pre-June 1 cut, which comes with a dead hit of $15.4 million this year.
Miller has expressed a desire to return to Buffalo and a reunion is still on the table according to reports.
In three seasons, Miller has given the Bills 41 tackles, 14 sacks, and one forced fumble. A seven-time All-Pro, and two-time Super Bowl winner (who also took home the MVP award in Super Bowl 50), Miller has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL throughout his career.
At 36 years of age, however, he's not the same threat he once was. That's why this move was necessary. The Bills simply couldn't afford him at that pay rate.
