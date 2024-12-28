Buffalo Bills add two players to roster for Jets game
The Buffalo Bills are making their final preparations to take on the New York Jets in Week 17 action. With just two games left in the year, the Bills are still looking to lock in their playoff position.
With one win in their final two games, Buffalo would lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They can't end up with the No. 1 seed anymore, but they still have work to do.
Keeping that in mind, the Bills have made two roster moves ahead of this week's game.
As shared by the Buffalo Bills' PR on X, the team has added both wide receiver Tyrell Shavers and safety Lewis Cine to the active roster.
Buffalo's moves hint that Curtis Samuel may not be good to go for tomorrow's game. They are also clearly adding more depth at safety with Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp's injury issues as well.
Ahead of this week's game, the Jets also made a couple of roster moves. They activated kicker Greg Zuerlein and elevated defensive lineman Bruce Hector.
Hopefully, the Bills can lock up the No. 2 seed this week. If they can do that, they would have the option of resting some players in Week 18 against the New England Patriots.
Whether or not Buffalo would choose to rest their players, play them for a half, or any other strategy they could use would be up to Sean McDermott.
It will be interesting to see how the Bills look this week. They struggled in Week 16 against the Patriots and did not play up to their standards. Many are expecting Buffalo to come out looking to make a statement.
Only time will tell, but the stage has been set for the Bills and New York to face off. Buffalo could still use some positive injury news ahead of game time, but they are favored to pull off a win this week and lock up the No. 2 seed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —