Veteran Bills DT DaQuan Jones sees positive development on offensive line
DaQuan Jones has 10 seasons of NFL service time under his belt, and he's gone up against some pretty effective offensive lines over the past decade.
Set for his 11th season, and third with the Buffalo Bills, the defensive tackle offered an assessment of how the team's slightly reassembled front five has performed in the early stages of training camp.
"I think they're gonna be solid," said the 32-year-old Jones during a guest appearance on One Bills Live with Chris Brown and Steve Tasker.
Starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown are back in the fold, but the Bills have made a minor shuffle on the offensive line's interior after releasing veteran center Mitch Morse as a salary cap casualty in March.
With Morse now in Jacksonville, Buffalo shifted Connor McGovern to center after the former Dallas Cowboys starter spent the 2023 season at left guard. McGovern, who played center collegiately for Penn State, did not miss a game last year, which was his first with the Bills.
To fill the vacancy created by McGovern's one-spot move, Buffalo has given first dibs to former Los Angeles Rams starter David Edwards. After signing with the Bills in 2023, Edwards played in every game as the first lineman off the bench. He was routinely used as a sixth big body in run formations. Free-agent addition La'el Collins is also in the mix for LG reps.
"I'm curious to see when we put pads on how it's gonna be, but I feel like they're all moving together on the same page. They're changing it up pretty good as far as the protections and trying to trick us up so we can't get a jump on it. To have that kind of chemistry already Day 3 of camp, I think it says a lot to how much they are putting in outside of the football field," said Jones after three days of battling in the trenches.
RELATED: Process of Perfecting Important Detail during Buffalo Bills' Offseason Program
Jones noticed that the offensive linemen are using their down time wisely while bunked up at St. John Fisher University for training camp.
"Even last night, walking into the dorms, the O-line is in there and they're studying together. That's huge. I think it goes a long way and it's a testament to their work ethic," said Jones.
As of now, the Bills' projected starting offensive line consists of LT Dawkins, LG Edwards, C McGovern, RG O'Cyrus Torrence and RT Brown.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —