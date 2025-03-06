Former $44 million center retires one year after leaving Bills
It happened exactly one year to the day.
The Buffalo Bills released five-year starting center Mitch Morse as a salary cap casualty on March 6, 2024. Exactly 12 months later, the soon-to-be 33-year-old Morse is calling it a career.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed the steady center to a two-year contract reportedly worth $10.5 million last spring, announced Morse's retirement from the NFL on Thursday.
"I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Catilin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement," said Morse in part of a statement that was released by the Jaguars.
Morse played a key part in stabilizing the Bills' offensive line, allowing for the development of a young Josh Allen. He signed a four-year contract worth $44.5 million in 2019, according to Spotrac. Buffalo awarded him a two-year extension after the 2022 season.
The Bills made the playoffs all five seasons that Morse spent in Buffalo. He started 77 games as Allen's center and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2022.
Morse fought through multiple head injuries over his 10-year career. He suffered six documented concussions in an eight-year span. With the Bills, he missed two games in 2020 and four games in 2022.
Morse, however, didn't miss a start in either of his final two NFL seasons. He logged 1,021 snaps for the Jaguars in 2024. The 2015 second-round draft pick played his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
