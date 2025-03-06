Bills Central

Former $44 million center retires one year after leaving Bills

After helping QB Josh Allen develop, the five-year starter was cut by the Buffalo Bills last March.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC divisional round game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It happened exactly one year to the day.

The Buffalo Bills released five-year starting center Mitch Morse as a salary cap casualty on March 6, 2024. Exactly 12 months later, the soon-to-be 33-year-old Morse is calling it a career.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed the steady center to a two-year contract reportedly worth $10.5 million last spring, announced Morse's retirement from the NFL on Thursday.

"I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Catilin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement," said Morse in part of a statement that was released by the Jaguars.

Mitch Morse snaps to Josh Allen
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Kansas City Chiefs / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Morse played a key part in stabilizing the Bills' offensive line, allowing for the development of a young Josh Allen. He signed a four-year contract worth $44.5 million in 2019, according to Spotrac. Buffalo awarded him a two-year extension after the 2022 season.

The Bills made the playoffs all five seasons that Morse spent in Buffalo. He started 77 games as Allen's center and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

Morse fought through multiple head injuries over his 10-year career. He suffered six documented concussions in an eight-year span. With the Bills, he missed two games in 2020 and four games in 2022.

Morse, however, didn't miss a start in either of his final two NFL seasons. He logged 1,021 snaps for the Jaguars in 2024. The 2015 second-round draft pick played his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen (17) takes the snap from center Mitch Morse (60)
Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the snap from center Mitch Morse (60) against the Philadelphia Eagles / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

