Bills tabbed as sensible 'landing spot' for ex-Eagles Pro Bowl CB
A mutually-beneficial relationship seems more than feasible for the Buffalo Bills and free agent cornerback Darius Slay.
Without a team after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, the 34-year-old Slay reportedly wants to play one more NFL season before calling it quits. Meanwhile, the Bills could use the help of a battle-tested cornerback.
Even if Buffalo decides to retain free agent Rasul Douglas, who is rumored to be on the way out, Slay could be a welcomed upgrade over beleaguered backup Kaiir Elam. While Slay was cut with one season left on a three-year, $42 million contract, the aging veteran likely won't be able to command a high salary. In the case that he's affordable, the salary cap-strapped Bills should certainly explore the idea.
Sports Illustrated national writer Mike Kadlick offered "Five Potential Landing Spots for Cornerback Darius Slay," and naturally, the Bills were part of the quintet. Buffalo was listed as the No. 3 potential suitor for Slay, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. Returning to the Eagles or Detroit Lions, who drafted him, were tabbed as the top possibilities.
"Speaking of teams close to Super Bowl contention, the Bills came up just three points shy of playing in the big game last season. Unlike those teams, however, they're pretty depleted at cornerback. Buffalo started veteran Rasul Douglas and former sixth-rounder Christian Benford at cornerback for the majority of the season in 2024. The duo combined for just two interceptions over 17 games. Slay would not only bring an immediate veteran presence to the room, but could also help their young players along to fill the void when he calls it a career," said Kadlick.
Slay started 14 regular season games for the Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles. Over four postseason appearances, he accounted for 14 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups.
After playing his first seven NFL seasons with the Lions, Slay gave five years of service to Philadelphia. The 2013 second-round draft pick has earned six career Pro Bowl selections. He has 28 interceptions over 177 appearances.
