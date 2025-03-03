Bills Central

Bills decline $3.3 million price tag on regularly-used tight end

The Buffalo Bills could opt to bring back their fourth-year TE3, but at a lower salary.

Ralph Ventre

Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris (85) is tackled by New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24)
Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris (85) is tackled by New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24) / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
It isn't necessarily a vital piece of the offensive operation, but in the Buffalo Bills' "everybody eats" approach, every piece has some level of importance.

Tight end Quintin Morris provided valuable insurance behind Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid while also playing nearly 80 percent of special teams snaps over the past couple seasons.

With the 26-year-old Morris carrying restricted free agent status, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills will not tender the Bowling Green product.

The lowest RFA tender (right of first refusal) is slotted at $3.26 million this year, which is a bit much for a backup, especially when the team is tight on salary cap space. While Buffalo apparently isn't comfortable at spending more than $3 million on Morris, there's likely some interest in bringing the former undrafted prospect back into the fold.

Over 45 career games with the Bills, Morris has recorded three touchdown receptions. He made three starts in 2024, including two with Kincaid temporarily sidelined by a knee injury. Targeted eight times as a receiver over 214 offensive snaps, Morris made five catches for 36 yards.

Morris is the Bills' lone pending restricted free agent this offseason. Buffalo re-signed offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, an exclusive rights free agent, back in January.

Quintin Morris RAC
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris (85) runs with the ball after making a catch against the San Francisco 49ers / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

