Bills decline $3.3 million price tag on regularly-used tight end
It isn't necessarily a vital piece of the offensive operation, but in the Buffalo Bills' "everybody eats" approach, every piece has some level of importance.
Tight end Quintin Morris provided valuable insurance behind Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid while also playing nearly 80 percent of special teams snaps over the past couple seasons.
With the 26-year-old Morris carrying restricted free agent status, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills will not tender the Bowling Green product.
The lowest RFA tender (right of first refusal) is slotted at $3.26 million this year, which is a bit much for a backup, especially when the team is tight on salary cap space. While Buffalo apparently isn't comfortable at spending more than $3 million on Morris, there's likely some interest in bringing the former undrafted prospect back into the fold.
Over 45 career games with the Bills, Morris has recorded three touchdown receptions. He made three starts in 2024, including two with Kincaid temporarily sidelined by a knee injury. Targeted eight times as a receiver over 214 offensive snaps, Morris made five catches for 36 yards.
Morris is the Bills' lone pending restricted free agent this offseason. Buffalo re-signed offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, an exclusive rights free agent, back in January.
