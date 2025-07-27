Mitchell Trubisky might be in trouble in Bills' backup quarterback competition
Mitchell Trubisky was the Buffalo Bills' backup quarterback behind Josh Allen in 2024. However, early on in training camp, it looks like Trubisky might have some real competition from Mike White.
White spent last season on Buffalo's practice squad before he was finally added to the active roster at the end of the season. He only appeared in one game, completing 3-of-11 passes for 28 yards during Buffalo's regular-season finale.
Fast forward to 2025 and White is, at the very least, giving his competition for the backup job, Trubisky, a run for his money.
According to Alex Brasky of Bills Digest on Sunday, White has been impressive over his first few practices of camp and he is currently Brasky's QB2. White was getting second-team reps during the session, also.
"Mike White continues his strong camp," Brasky wrote. "With the 2s on Sunday, over the middle to WR Kristian Wilkerson, up high where Wilkerson could go get it and he did for the 15-yard throw and catch. White is my QB2 right now."
White gained some notoriety back in 2021, when he exploded onto the scene with the New York Jets with a 405-yard performance that made him a folk hero.
White had a few more impressive showings in 2022, but he hasn't been able to recapture that glory in the years since. He spent the 2023 campaign with the Miami Dolphins but only threw five passes.
RELATED: 3 vulnerable Bills' incumbents who face serious competition during training camp
Considering the Bills will carry two quarterbacks, whoever loses the QB2 competition will get the boot. Cutting Trubisky would actually save the Bills some money, although not a massive amount.
Despite the early hype and the money the team stands to save, it's hard to envision the Bills cutting Trubisky in favor of White. After all, Trubisky is more proven and is the better option on paper to keep the Bills afloat if Allen were to get hurt.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —