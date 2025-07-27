Bills Central

Mitchell Trubisky might be in trouble in Bills' backup quarterback competition

Mike White appears to be giving Mitchell Trubisky a run for his money.

Mike Moraitis

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Mitchell Trubisky was the Buffalo Bills' backup quarterback behind Josh Allen in 2024. However, early on in training camp, it looks like Trubisky might have some real competition from Mike White.

White spent last season on Buffalo's practice squad before he was finally added to the active roster at the end of the season. He only appeared in one game, completing 3-of-11 passes for 28 yards during Buffalo's regular-season finale.

Fast forward to 2025 and White is, at the very least, giving his competition for the backup job, Trubisky, a run for his money.

According to Alex Brasky of Bills Digest on Sunday, White has been impressive over his first few practices of camp and he is currently Brasky's QB2. White was getting second-team reps during the session, also.

"Mike White continues his strong camp," Brasky wrote. "With the 2s on Sunday, over the middle to WR Kristian Wilkerson, up high where Wilkerson could go get it and he did for the 15-yard throw and catch. White is my QB2 right now."

Mike White throws on the sidelines
Bills quarterback Mike White throws on the sidelines during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 23, 2025 in Pittsford. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White gained some notoriety back in 2021, when he exploded onto the scene with the New York Jets with a 405-yard performance that made him a folk hero.

White had a few more impressive showings in 2022, but he hasn't been able to recapture that glory in the years since. He spent the 2023 campaign with the Miami Dolphins but only threw five passes.

Considering the Bills will carry two quarterbacks, whoever loses the QB2 competition will get the boot. Cutting Trubisky would actually save the Bills some money, although not a massive amount.

Despite the early hype and the money the team stands to save, it's hard to envision the Bills cutting Trubisky in favor of White. After all, Trubisky is more proven and is the better option on paper to keep the Bills afloat if Allen were to get hurt.

Mitchell Trubisky throws on the sidelines
Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws on the sidelines during day three of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, July 25, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mike Moraitis
MIKE MORAITIS

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.

