Bills add another speedy pass catcher for Josh Allen

The Bills continued to build on their offense and added a special teams returner with the signing of Laviska Shenault.

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (1).
Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (1). / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
It turns out the Buffalo Bills were not done adding wide receivers to the roster, but this time special teams ability appeared toplay a role in the addition.

On Thursday, the Bills signed wide receiver and special teams returner Laviska Shenault, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Shenault joins Josh Palmer as the second new receiver joining the roster.

This past season, Shenault spent time with the Seahawks and Chargers. He has played for four teams in total. His career stats include 163 receptions for 1,587 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 25 kickoff returns and scored his only touchdown return in 2024 with Seattle.

The likelihood of Shenault taking the field on offense is not high as he would be more of a reserve to bring in if injuries happen. Buffalo brought him in to help on special teams.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (81). / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kickoff return is not a strong suit for the Bills as they were 26th in average yards per return with 25.9 and 25th in returns of 20 or more yards with 20. The unit did not return any kickoffs for touchdowns in 2024.

Buffalo's special teams have experienced notable turnover this offseason. Chris Tabor took over for Matthew Smiley, and the team released their punter, Sam Martin last week.

Tabor previously coached Shenault in Carolina in 2022 and 2023 when Shenault was first starting to get into returning. The move make sense to boost the return game and give the Bills a veteran who can be a playmaker on special teams as well as offense.

Nov 19, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (5). / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

