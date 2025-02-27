Bills Mafia plans to travel the seas with 2026 Bahamas cruise
In March of 2026, it'll be Bon Voyage.
Fewer than 13 months away, a Bills Mafia themed cruise is scheduled to sail from Miami, Florida to the Bahamas for a five day, four night excursion. Current and former Buffalo Bills players are expected to join.
"Get ready to set sail on an adventure of a lifetime where you will get to cruise with many current and former Bills players and Bills Mafia! This 5-day adventure at sea takes place onboard a luxury cruise ship and brings Bills Mafia experience to the high seas with an unforgettable and uniquely fan-focused cruise adventure!"
The MSC Seaside has nine restaurants, two pools, a zip line, an adventure park, two full-sized bowling alleys, a casino, and much more. The ship will sail to both the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau. ABH Travel Co-CEO Jessica Ryan told 2 On Your Side that former Bills center Eric Wood is set to host a golf tournament for the players at Nassau.
This will be an adults only cruise, so participants must be at least 21. There will be meet and greets and signing opportunities with the players. The exact dates for the cruise are still to be determined.
