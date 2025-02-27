Bills Central

Bills Mafia plans to travel the seas with 2026 Bahamas cruise

Current and former Buffalo Bills players are expected to join the excursion

Colin Richey

Buffalo Bills fan Alex Cauley, 31, of Kansas City, throws his future groomsmen and Detroit Lions fan Ryan Petras, 31, of Troy through a table at a Buffalo Bills tailgating party in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
Buffalo Bills fan Alex Cauley, 31, of Kansas City, throws his future groomsmen and Detroit Lions fan Ryan Petras, 31, of Troy through a table at a Buffalo Bills tailgating party in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In March of 2026, it'll be Bon Voyage.

Fewer than 13 months away, a Bills Mafia themed cruise is scheduled to sail from Miami, Florida to the Bahamas for a five day, four night excursion. Current and former Buffalo Bills players are expected to join.

"Get ready to set sail on an adventure of a lifetime where you will get to cruise with many current and former Bills players and Bills Mafia! This 5-day adventure at sea takes place onboard a luxury cruise ship and brings Bills Mafia experience to the high seas with an unforgettable and uniquely fan-focused cruise adventure!"

Damar Hamlin celebrates with the fans
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin celebrates with the fans his interception during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The MSC Seaside has nine restaurants, two pools, a zip line, an adventure park, two full-sized bowling alleys, a casino, and much more. The ship will sail to both the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau. ABH Travel Co-CEO Jessica Ryan told 2 On Your Side that former Bills center Eric Wood is set to host a golf tournament for the players at Nassau.

This will be an adults only cruise, so participants must be at least 21. There will be meet and greets and signing opportunities with the players. The exact dates for the cruise are still to be determined.

Eric Wood
Nov 12, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood (70) against the New Orleans Saints at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

Home/News