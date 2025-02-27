NFL Combine’s new turf creates debate over speed and performance
The 2025 NFL Combine kicks off this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where hundreds of prospects will showcase their skills in front of scouts, GMs, and coaches from around the league. Among them will be Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, looking to uncover the next hidden gem who could help take Buffalo to the next level.
But while the 40-yard dash is always one of the most anticipated events of the Combine, there’s a major question heading into this year’s edition—will a turf change slow down the times?
Turf Talk: Can Anyone Beat Last Year’s Record?
Last year, the fastest 40-yard dash in Combine history was recorded by Xavier Worthy, who ran a 4.21-second sprint on Shaw Sports Turf at Lucas Oil Stadium. Ironically, Worthy is now a Kansas City Chief after the Bills traded that pick to their AFC rivals, making him one of the fastest receivers in the league.
This year, however, Lucas Oil Stadium has opted for a different type of turf, raising concerns about how it could impact sprint times. Dr. Trey Brindle, an expert on the subject, recently discussed the cutting-edge advancements in artificial turf.
NFLPA’s Role in the Turf Shift
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has been pushing for monofilament turf, which is now installed at Lucas Oil Stadium. The change is noticeable—the black rubber pellets that helped produce last year’s record-breaking 40-yard dash are gone, replaced by brown pellets.
The NFLPA’s focus has been on player safety, but some are questioning whether a slower surface could increase injury risk for these young prospects. As Shaw Sports Turf continues to evolve and play a role in the game’s future, it raises the question: Why make a change that could impact performance and player health?
What to Watch For at the Combine
- Will anyone break Worthy’s 4.21 record on the new turf?
- How will this surface impact other agility drills?
- Which players will impress Beane and McDermott as the Bills look for new talent?
With so much attention on the 40-yard dash, it’ll be fascinating to see if this year’s times are noticeably slower. Either way, the NFL Combine remains a must-watch event, and the Bills’ front office will be watching closely to find the next big star.
