Electronic measurement won't solve NFL officiating problem that burned Bills
They are attempting to fix a brain problem by providing a haircut.
The Buffalo Bills were seemingly shortchanged on multiple occasions in terms of yardage gained during their AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
While most viewers likely remember the officials ruling that Josh Allen did not reach the line to gain on a crucial fourth-quarter quarterback keeper, the third-down play preceding the turnover on downs was arguably more maddening. Tight end Dalton Kincaid dove forward toward the sticks, only to be marked one-half yard behind the first down line.
It's imperative to note that the chain gang was not used after either play. So, how does the NFL attempt to fix the situation? It plans to electronically measure for first downs instead of occasionally trotting out the old-fashioned crew.
"Among the interesting items from an NFL football ops session with media: the Hawk-Eye virtual measurement for line to gain is slated to replace the chains as the primary measurement system for the regular season in 2025. The chain gang will remain on sidelines as a backup," said NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo on X.
It's a nice gesture by the NFL, one that's long overdue, but it doesn't even fall under the "too little, too late" category. The inaccuracy has never been in measuring. The issue is the actual spotting of the ball after the runner is ruled down by contact.
Kincaid appeared to comfortably reach the line to gain, but the line judge picked the ball up and spotted it about one yard short of where the play ended. There was no official measurement, and an electronic measurement would not have changed the outcome since the ball was subjectively moved behind the line by the official.
The same can be said for the fourth-down snap. While Allen clearly passed the line of scrimmage on 4th-and-inches and muscled the ball to the 40-yard line, the down judge waddled into the pile and determined that Allen did not reach the 40. His opinion appeared to differ with that of the line judge as the Bills were ruled short of the marker.
Again, how does an electronic measurement, after the fact, solve the problem of the down judge's erroneous spot. Not to mention, he is eyeballing it from 25 yards away.
If the NFL wants to fix the issue, it would use technology to electronically place the ball. Instead of officials subjectively spotting the new line of scrimmage while pulling bodies off a pile, a laser would seemingly add precision to the process. Think of the US Tennis Open's virtual replay system, which was established almost 20 years ago and determines whether a ball was in or out.
Likely requiring microchip implant into the balls, it could be an expensive undertaking, but it would show that the NFL is serious about getting it right.
