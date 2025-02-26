After extending Khalil Shakir, who will Bills target next on contract front?
The Buffalo Bills entered the offseason with four starters on the final years of their rookie contracts and another set to play on his fifth-year option.
In what will be an extensive process that could last into the summer, general manager Brandon Beane locked up the first of those five important players on a contract extension Tuesday. The Bills added four more years to 2022 fifth-round wide receiver Khalil Shakir's contract.
“We've had talks with different people, and so some of them take their own turns," said Beane while addressing reporters at the NFL Combine.
It's unclear of which players are currently at the negotiating table with Buffalo as linebacker Terrel Bernard, cornerback Christian Benford, running back James Cook and defensive end Greg Rousseau all seemingly would like to be extended beyond 2025.
“We've got a number of guys that you could say deserved extensions. You also have a cap, and we're trying to, we've been waiting, we got some clarity last week on the range of the cap," said Beane. "Some moves you do can acquire cap space, others can cost you, so we're balancing all of that while having conversations. And some of the conversations haven't started yet. You don't want too many going at the same time, but we'll continue those."
Terrel Bernard
The former third-round draft pick held one of the team's two captaincies in 2024. Bernard is a core player, who carries high value in Sean McDermott's defensive scheme. Spotrac estimates his market value at $6.7 million per year, projecting a three-year $20.1 million contract.
James Cook
The 2022 second-round running back created a stir earlier this month when he hinted he's looking for $15 million per year during an Instagram live stream. Eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second year in a row, Cook scored an AFC-high 18 touchdowns. Although the Bills have multiple reasons to keep their RB1 in the fold, NFL executives have hesitated to commit such a significant chunk of cap space to the position. Spotrac predicts a four-year contract tug along $40.1 million.
Christian Benford
After falling to the Bills in Round 6, Benford was a factor from Day 1. He made five starts as a rookie and has subsequently emerged as a lockdown boundary cornerback. Spotrac values the Villanova product at approximately $23 million annually.
Greg Rousseau
The 2021 first-round selection's size and pass rush ability has made him a formidable force on the Bills' defensive front, but he has yet to discover elite consistency. Rousseau has accounted for 25.0 sacks, 66 quarterback hits, 14 pass deflections and one interception over his first four years. Spotrac estimates his next contract to carry a $25 million average annual value.
