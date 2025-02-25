Sean McDermott bluntly challenges Bills WR after 'rather rocky' season
Simply put, the Buffalo Bills needed more from their highest pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
After trading out of Round 1, the Bills made wide receiver Keon Coleman the first selection in Round 2. The No. 33 overall draft pick secured only 29 of 57 targets as a rookie, and notably faded down the stretch albeit after an early-November wrist injury cost him four games.
"As far as Keon goes, I thought he had an up and down first season. I really do, and I mentioned that after the year," said McDermott at NFL Combine in Indianapolis. "I thought he got off to a start that he built momentum through, and then he got injured, and then from there on, it was rather rocky, I would say."
Coleman absorbed a punishing hit from Miami Dolphins' safety Jordan Poyer on the game-winning drive against the Miami Dolphins on November 3. While drawing a drive-extending penalty, the Bills' rookie receiver banged up his wrist in the process.
In the four regular seasons games after returning, Coleman he secured only 7 of 21 receiving targets. His postseason numbers were even punier, totaling three catches for 22 yards over three playoff appearances.
"We're looking for him to learn from those moments of adversity, and come back and have a really strong offseason, and get himself going into the start of Season 2 here," said McDermott.
Coleman reportedly struggled with punctuality at points during his rookie campaign. Disciplining the 21-year-old, McDermott held the receiver out of the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Although his character is not in question, Coleman seemingly needs to take a more urgent approach to his job. His overall numbers in 2024 were rather pedestrian — 29 receptions, 556 yards, 4 TD receptions in 13 games.
“You have to stay urgent. You have to stay on the gas or this league will eat you up whether you're a player or coach, whatever it is. That takes a certain type of person with a certain drive and determination and fire in their heart. It's gonna be Keon's turn to show that he has that this offseason," said McDermott.
Now, it's up to Coleman to respond through his offseason actions.
