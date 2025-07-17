Josh Allen's empire expands with ownership stake in American cap manufacturer
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has arguably made himself known as the face of the city of Buffalo, and on Wednesday, he added another notable title to his portfolio.
Allen, who has been an endorser with New Era Cap since he entered the league in 2018, expanded his relationship with the Buffalo-based cap company. In this expanded connection, Allen added an ownership stake, becoming the first New Era endorser to receive equity, and he'll do so as "Director of Billustration".
Before each of the Bills' nine home games in the 2025 season, Allen will wear a hat customized by patients at Buffalo's Oishei Children's Hospital. After the games, the hats will be auctioned off and all proceeds will go to the Patricia Allen Fund, which was established in honor of Allen's late grandmother.
MORE: Unprecedented Bills' team among NFL's 25 best since turn of century
As part of this expanded relationship, Allen has also launched his first-ever LinkedIn page, where he'll share updates about upcoming projects and related topics.
Allen has been a busy man this offseason, marrying actress Hailee Steinfeld and being nominated for two ESPYS, which will be announced on Wednesday, among other things.
All in all, Allen continues to cement himself as one of the most influential figures in the NFL, and who knows how far he can go with stuff like this.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —