Josh Allen's empire expands with ownership stake in American cap manufacturer

What will Allen do in this increased role?

Owen Klein

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) enters the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) enters the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has arguably made himself known as the face of the city of Buffalo, and on Wednesday, he added another notable title to his portfolio.

Allen, who has been an endorser with New Era Cap since he entered the league in 2018, expanded his relationship with the Buffalo-based cap company. In this expanded connection, Allen added an ownership stake, becoming the first New Era endorser to receive equity, and he'll do so as "Director of Billustration".

Before each of the Bills' nine home games in the 2025 season, Allen will wear a hat customized by patients at Buffalo's Oishei Children's Hospital. After the games, the hats will be auctioned off and all proceeds will go to the Patricia Allen Fund, which was established in honor of Allen's late grandmother.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) waves at fans after a 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As part of this expanded relationship, Allen has also launched his first-ever LinkedIn page, where he'll share updates about upcoming projects and related topics.

Allen has been a busy man this offseason, marrying actress Hailee Steinfeld and being nominated for two ESPYS, which will be announced on Wednesday, among other things.

All in all, Allen continues to cement himself as one of the most influential figures in the NFL, and who knows how far he can go with stuff like this.

Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks at how players are lined up during the first half of the Buffalo Bills' wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

