Bills' second-round safety poised for breakout season, but faces uphill battle

Can this player emerge from a crowded group in training camp to showcase his traits?

Owen Klein

Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) in pass coverage against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Jones (15) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Sep 23, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) in pass coverage against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Jones (15) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
The Buffalo Bills have yet to find a sturdy safety duo following the departures of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde in 2023, and a second-round pick of theirs in 2024 could be set up to emerge as a star in 2025.

NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks made a defensive unit that is poised to break out this fall on Friday, and safety Cole Bishop made his list as the lone Bills representative.

In his rookie season, Bishop started in four of the 16 games he played in, making 40 tackles to go with two pass breakups and one forced fumble, and Brooks thinks his combination of athleticism and versatility will help him shine in the Bills' physically-demanding defense.

Cole Bishop
Nov 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) reaches to attempt an interception in front of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

"With head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich intent on utilizing simplistic schemes to make the game easy, we could see Bishop shine as a playmaking defender in the middle of the field," wrote Brooks.

Bishop will have to earn his playing time in training camp, though, as he'll be locked into a battle with incumbent starters Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin as well as fifth-round pick Jordan Hancock for the two starting safety jobs.

If Bishop cracks the starting lineup, he'll have the opportunity to become a high-end safety with his assortment of traits, but only time will tell if that'll be true.

Cole Bishop
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) pressures New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Owen Klein
