Bills' second-round safety poised for breakout season, but faces uphill battle
The Buffalo Bills have yet to find a sturdy safety duo following the departures of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde in 2023, and a second-round pick of theirs in 2024 could be set up to emerge as a star in 2025.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks made a defensive unit that is poised to break out this fall on Friday, and safety Cole Bishop made his list as the lone Bills representative.
In his rookie season, Bishop started in four of the 16 games he played in, making 40 tackles to go with two pass breakups and one forced fumble, and Brooks thinks his combination of athleticism and versatility will help him shine in the Bills' physically-demanding defense.
"With head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich intent on utilizing simplistic schemes to make the game easy, we could see Bishop shine as a playmaking defender in the middle of the field," wrote Brooks.
Bishop will have to earn his playing time in training camp, though, as he'll be locked into a battle with incumbent starters Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin as well as fifth-round pick Jordan Hancock for the two starting safety jobs.
If Bishop cracks the starting lineup, he'll have the opportunity to become a high-end safety with his assortment of traits, but only time will tell if that'll be true.
