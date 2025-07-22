Buffalo Bills bring back fan-favorite helmet for Highmark Stadium farewell tour
Buffalo Bills' fans have clamored for years for the team to bring back the red helmet that was worn during the team's run to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s. Now, that wish has become a reality.
The Bills announced on Tuesday that they will wear these helmets for the final regular-season game at the old Highmark Stadium, on January 4, 2026, against the New York Jets.
Pete Guelli, COO of the Bills, hinted at the red helmet returning on Tuesday morning in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Then, three hours and 19 minutes later, the announcement was officially made.
The announcement was on the contrary to a report made by Trainwreck Sports on Monday that the helmet would have a gray and white color scheme, though with the NFL's three-helmet rule, that one could be true as well.
The Bills wore the red helmet, which they posted across many sites including X and YouTube, from 1987 to 2001, when they made Super Bowls in four straight years from 1991 to 1994.
The red helmet isn't the only piece of equipment that'll return for the Bills in 2025. The team announced that the Standing Buffalo throwback uniforms will return for two games, the first time since 2021 that it'll be worn.
The Bills' final regular-season game at the old Highmark Stadium will be full of emotion, and the red helmets will build the anticipation even more for the game as the Bills seek their first Lombardi Trophy.
