Bills Central

Buffalo Bills bring back fan-favorite helmet for Highmark Stadium farewell tour

This retro helmet will be worn in the Bills' regular-season finale

Owen Klein

Buffalo Bills
In this story:

Buffalo Bills' fans have clamored for years for the team to bring back the red helmet that was worn during the team's run to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s. Now, that wish has become a reality.

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they will wear these helmets for the final regular-season game at the old Highmark Stadium, on January 4, 2026, against the New York Jets.

Pete Guelli, COO of the Bills, hinted at the red helmet returning on Tuesday morning in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Then, three hours and 19 minutes later, the announcement was officially made.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills reportedly set to reveal alternate helmet in July

The announcement was on the contrary to a report made by Trainwreck Sports on Monday that the helmet would have a gray and white color scheme, though with the NFL's three-helmet rule, that one could be true as well.

The Bills wore the red helmet, which they posted across many sites including X and YouTube, from 1987 to 2001, when they made Super Bowls in four straight years from 1991 to 1994.

MORE: Buffalo Bills under immense pressure to win big in 2025

The red helmet isn't the only piece of equipment that'll return for the Bills in 2025. The team announced that the Standing Buffalo throwback uniforms will return for two games, the first time since 2021 that it'll be worn.

The Bills' final regular-season game at the old Highmark Stadium will be full of emotion, and the red helmets will build the anticipation even more for the game as the Bills seek their first Lombardi Trophy.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

Home/News