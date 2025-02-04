Bills Central

Can Bills find trade partner for Von Miller this offseason?

The Buffalo Bills are in need of alleviating some cap space. Can they do that by trading Von Miller?

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are going to be searching for ways to improve their team this offseason.

Sometimes teams get better using addition by subtraction, freeing up cap space in one area to use it in another.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that trading linebacker Von Miller would do the trick.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye gets the pass off before Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reaches him
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) gets the pass off before Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) reaches him during second half action at Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills hosted the New England Patriots in Orchard Park on Dec. 22, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Finding a buyer in a Von Miller trade would be an optimal outcome for general manager Brandon Beane. Miller is set to carry a $23.8 million cap hit but is a prime candidate to become a cap casualty. If they could get something in return for the veteran pass-rusher rather than simply cutting him it would help to improve the Bills' draft haul," Ballentine writes.

Miller, who turns 36 next month, showed signs of life this season after not recording a sack in 2023. Miller added six sacks to his career total, giving him 129.5 over 13 seasons, averaging nearly 10 per year.

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) enters the field before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The chances of Miller doing that again, however, are slim. On top of that, he still has three years left on his contract that the Bills would like to possibly get out of if given the chance.

A trade would be ideal because the Bills would get something in return, but the team may end up releasing him if a deal isn't struck.

